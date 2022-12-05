County Tiers 2023

The updated economic distress, or "tier," rankings for North Carolina heading into 2023. Chowan County has retained its Tier 1 status for a second year in a row, as one of the 40 most distressed counties in the state. 

 N.C. Department of Commerce

Chowan County has retained its status as an economically distressed county for the second year in a row, per a new annual report released by the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The report, which categorizes each of North Carolina’s 100 counties into “tiers” based on economic factors, saw Chowan County hold at Tier 1, the same as last year.

