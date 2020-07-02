Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. The Chowan County Board of Commissioners appoint representatives to local and regional committees, boards, commissions and authorities.
Applicants should be a resident of Chowan County. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. For information, contact Susanne Stallings, County Clerk 252-482-8431, extension 1, or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov
Please note that applications remain on file for two years and must be updated.
The following boards report vacancies:
- Chowan County Planning Board — Area A and D
- Chowan County Board of Adjustment — There are currently two vacancies which are “alternate” seats. This Board is NOT assigned by districts at this time.
- Nursing Home Advisory Committee — Contact Stallings for eligibility information. Chowan County Community Advisory Committee — Seeking to fill three seats. Major responsibility: To uphold the intent of the NC Resident Bill of Rights. Applicant must reside in Chowan County and cannot live in, work at, or have a financial interest in the long-term care facilities that he/she will serve. You may also not have an immediate family member working/ residing in the facilities that you serve. To serve, you must be 18, live in the county and be willing to give your time. The estimate of time (8- 24 hours per quarter) spent performing required duties includes attendance at meetings, conducting both official and friendly visits to the facilities, and other activities to benefit long term care residents.
- Trillium Health Resources, Regional Advisory Board — Contact Stallings for eligibility information
- Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS)
- Edenton Board of Adjustment ETJ Seat (must reside in the ETJ)
- Shepard Pruden Memorial Library Board of Trustees