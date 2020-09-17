Domestic visitors to and within Chowan County spent 24.10 million in 2019, an 5.6% increase from 2018. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
“The continued steady growth of this most important industry to Chowan County takes place through collaborative efforts between local, regional and statewide partners to market and promote our exceptional historic, natural and cultural assets,” said Don Faircloth, chairman of the Chowan County Tourism Development Authority. “We look forward to inviting more visitors to share in what there is to see and do on-and-off the water.”
Tourism impact highlights for 2019:
- The travel and tourism industry directly employ more than 160 full-time employees in Chowan County.Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Chowan County was 3.53 million.
- State tax revenue generated in Chowan County totaled 1.16 million, a 5.0% increase over 2018, through state sales and excise taxes, and taxes on personal and corporate income.
- About 1.52 million, a 4.7% increase over 2018, in local taxes were generated from sales and property tax revenue from travel-generated and travel-supported businesses. Visitors to North Carolina set a record for spending in 2019.
- The $26.7 billion in total spending represented an increase of 5.6 percent from 2018.
These statistics are from the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2019,” which can be accessed at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies. The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by the U.S. Travel Association.
“The numbers confirm the strength of North Carolina’s tourism industry as an anchor of economic development,” said Wit Tuttell, director of Visit North Carolina. “As the No. 6 state in the country for overnight visitation, we can attribute our success to the natural beauty and authenticity that visitors experience, and to a passionate effort to inform and inspire travelers. The money they spend benefits everyone by sustaining jobs and reducing our residents’ tax burden.”
Statewide highlights include:
- State tax receipts as a result of visitor spending rose 5.0 percent to more than $1.3 billion in 2019.
- Visitors spend more than $73 million per day in North Carolina. That spending adds $5.92 million per day to state and local tax revenues (about $3.7 million in state taxes and $2.2 million in local taxes).
The travel and tourism industry directly employ more than 235,000 North Carolinians. Each North Carolina household saves on average $551 in state and local taxes as a direct result of visitors pending in the state.