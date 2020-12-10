Christmas Eve will mark five months since Makiia Slade was shot and killed, while her mother drove down US 17. Five months, since anyone saw the rising 4th-grader’s happy smile, or heard her infectious laugh.
Since July 24, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the regional State Bureau of Investigations, has been investigating the incident that claimed Makiia’s life and injured her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade. On Dec. 1, the agencies, along with Shatory and Makiia’s family, handed out flyers on US 17 South, near the spot of the shooting.
According to Chief Deputy John McArthur, they hoped the checkpoint would bring more attention to the case and make it fresh in people’s minds.
On the night of July 24, Makiia was shot and killed while in a car her mother was driving near the US 17 and West Queen Street interchange. Shatory also was injured in the incident.
Currently, a $15,000 reward is being offered to anyone who brings forth information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.
In the past few months, the community has poured its support to Makiia’s family. A vigil was held in August. A boat parade and poker run were held later in the year to raise money for the family and also to raise awareness of the case.
While McArthur is optimistic the case will be solved, the Sheriff’s Office still needs the public’s help in building a solid case.
The Highway Patrol also assisted with the checkpoint.
“We are grateful to the NC State Highway Patrol for their support, and to all who assisted in distributing these flyers, and to the community for their messages and support during this event,” the sheriff’s office shared in a Facebook post.
The Sheriff’s Office and the NCSBI continue their appeal to anyone who has information on this case to please call the Sheriff’ Office at 252-482-8484, or call the anonymous tipline at 252-482-5100.