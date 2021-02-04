A little over six months have passed since 9-year-old Makiia Slade was killed and her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade, was injured in shooting on US 17 near the West Queen Street interchange.
On Tuesday, a spokeman for the law enforcement agencies investigating the case told the Chowan Herald that there are no new leads.
“The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation continue to work toward an arrest in this case and in turn ‘justice for Makiia,’” said Chowan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John McArthur in an email.
On the night of July 24, 2020, Makiia was shot and killed while in a car her mother was driving near the US 17 and West Queen Street interchange. Shatory also was injured in the incident. The Sheriff’s Office and regional State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.
Currently, a $15,000 reward is being offered to anyone who brings forth information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.
On Dec. 1, 2020, the agencies, along with Shatory and Makiia’s family, handed out flyers on US 17 South, near the spot of the shooting.
In a previous report, McArthur said they hoped the checkpoint would bring more attention to the case and make it fresh in people’s minds.
The Highway Patrol also assisted with the checkpoint.
The community has provided its support to Makiia’s family. A vigil was held in August. A boat parade and poker run were held later in the year to raise money for the family and also to raise awareness of the case.
The Sheriff’s Office and the NCSBI continue their appeal to anyone who has information on this case to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484, or call the anonymous tipline at 252-482-5100.