School Board

Newly sworn Chowan County school board Members (from left) George Lewis, Lisa Perry, Sherronne Battle and Ricky Browder.

 Vernon Fueston For the Chowan Herald

The Chowan County Board of Education swore in four members last Tuesday, three of them for their first term, and one for his 24th year on the board.

The school board also elected Gene Jordan for a second term as chairman and Ricky Browder as vice chairman.

