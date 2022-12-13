The Chowan County Board of Education swore in four members last Tuesday, three of them for their first term, and one for his 24th year on the board.
The school board also elected Gene Jordan for a second term as chairman and Ricky Browder as vice chairman.
In other action, the board received passing marks on its annual audit report and heard comments from the public.
Citizens’ concerns included the proper place critical race theory and gender identity concepts in public education, concerns that new school construction might hurt parking for Edenton Steamers games held and historic Hicks Field, and a plea to reconsider any possible decision to demolish or relocate Edenton’s historic Boy Scout cabin located in front of the high school.
New school board members Lisa Perry, George Lewis and Sherronne Battle were each sworn in for their first terms on the board after winning their races in the recent elections. Veteran member Ricky Browder was also sworn in for his twenty-third year on the board.
Paul Carson, CPA, presented the audit report for the Anderson, Smith, and Wilke accounting firm, stating that the school system had “clean and unmodified” reports on both its financial records and compliance with state regulations regarding its handling of grants.
Carson complimented the board on what he called a “clean audit,” saying the board’s finances were well run.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer responded to a board member’s question about reserve balances by stating that there is no solid consensus on how much a school board should keep in reserve cash. He said the school system's $2.8 million current balance includes a reserve amount that is roughly eight percent of annual expenditures, an amount that was previously negotiated with the county commissioners.
He said the current balance was only slightly under that eight percent figure on the audit’s closing date of June 30, adding that the amount fluctuates from month to month.
Sasscer also told the board that the school system applied for building permits covering the construction of a new high school on Nov. 30, effectively completing the design process. He said he should receive a report by Dec. 21 regarding whether current costs place the project within original budget estimates.
The superintendent said that report will come in with one of three findings. The project can come in as on-budget, under-budget or more expensive than originally planned. He said he will report to the school board on any cost-cutting measures that may be required as a result of that report and a list of alternatives to bring the project’s projected costs within the budget, if necessary.