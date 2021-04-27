Chowan County is coordinating with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to host a Spring Clean-Up Drive April 30-May 30.
As in the past, the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, with help from the Town of Edenton and Chowan County, is taking the lead in the project and will coordinate local efforts. Call the office at 252-482-3400 to set up a time to pick up supplies at 101 W. Water St., Edenton, and sign up for a stretch of road or highway.
"We can coordinate with the NCDOT to pick up bags on the state roads and highways for you, if we know in advance," said Executive Director Susan Creed. "We also have some supplies at our office, if you need to borrow anything."
The chamber board will be out on May 10 collecting trash.
Besides the local clean-up drive, Congressman Greg Murphy (R-Pitt) is hosting "3rd District Spring Cleaning" on May 8. In a Facebook post, he pointed out that NCDOT's usually efforts to clean up trash have been hampered by funding cuts due to COVID-19.
"That said, last month alone the state collected 1.8 million pounds of litter!" he wrote. "More still needs to be done though. As bad as the problem is on the roads, trash also filters down into the countryside through rivers and waterways."
If interested in participating in Murphy's "3rd District Spring Cleaning," sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080f49afab2ba3f49-third
Other counties, such as nearby Pasquotank County, have already held their annual Spring Litter Sweep.
Litter Sweep is typically a two-week anti-litter effort held in tandem with the N.C. Department of Transportation’s twice-annual litter cleanup campaign. The sweeps are held in both the spring and the fall.
In other litter clean-up news, Edenton is seeking volunteers to serve on the Mayor's Task Force on Litter Prevention, Recycling and the Environment. To express interest in serving, residents will need to complete an application for Boards and Commissions and drop it off at Town Hall, 400 S. Broad St., Edenton, or email to tammy.woodley@edenton.nc.gov .
More information, including a copy of the application, can be found online at https://bit.ly/32TAnYt .
