On Dec. 7, veterans of American Legion Post 40 and the local Albemarle Sound Base of submarine veterans honored the lives lost during the Attack on Pearl Harbor.

A foggy Wednesday morning on Edenton Bay, Captain Mark Thesier navigated his boat, the “Liber-tea” across calm waters with a few area veterans onboard. It was early, around 0750 (7:50 a.m.) but the cause was honorable.

