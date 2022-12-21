On Dec. 7, veterans of American Legion Post 40 and the local Albemarle Sound Base of submarine veterans honored the lives lost during the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
A foggy Wednesday morning on Edenton Bay, Captain Mark Thesier navigated his boat, the “Liber-tea” across calm waters with a few area veterans onboard. It was early, around 0750 (7:50 a.m.) but the cause was honorable.
Post 40 Commander Maureen Sobulefsky held a memorial wreath in her hands, which soon found its way floating through the waters, a somber reminder.
Eighty-one years ago, 353 fighters, dive bombers and torpedo bombers hailing from the Empire of Japan descended upon idyllic Oahu to deliver a remarkable blow against the U.S. Navy stationed at Pearl.
A total of 2,403 Americans were killed by the attack, while 21 ships were damaged or outright destroyed. Many of those ships returned to service to fight after the U.S. formally entered World War II.
The most notable loss, the USS Arizona, sunk after a magazine detonation, killing 1,177 of its officers and crewmen, nearly half of the lives lost that Dec. 7.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered a now-famous address to Americans the very next day, in which he opened by saying: “Yesterday, December 7, 1941 – a date which will live in infamy – the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.”
After entering into World War II, the U.S. engaged the Axis Powers for nearly four years until the hostilities finally ceased upon the signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945.
Here at home, Thesier said the memorial ceremony has taken place since 2014, with two years missed due to COVID-19 and weather. Instead, those two ceremonies were conducted from the town’s breakwall.
Next year’s ceremony, as expected, is slated for Dec. 7, 2023 around 7:30 a.m. at the Edenton waterfront.