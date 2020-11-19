The Chowan County Board of Elections will be recounting election ballots for the North Carolina Superior Court Chief Justice contest.
According to Executive Director Terrence "Terry" Meyers, the board will start the count on Thursday, Nov. 19. The start time is still being determined as Meyers gets input from the state Board of Elections.
If anyone would like an observer present, they will be required to stay at 6 feet from anyone not in their group. They are required to wear PPE of at least a mask and use the hand sanitizer provided at the doors.
The county BOE will have at least 6 voting machines set up at the same time and processing ballots for the initial start of the process. It may also have two others if there is room to process the one stop ballots.
The ballots will be processed by teams of 2 persons of mixed parties either one Republican and one Democrat or one party with an unaffiliated workers.
The statewide recount of more than 5 million ballots likely will take several days in some counties, and county boards of elections must complete their recounts by Wednesday, Nov. 25. It is North Carolina’s first statewide recount since the 2016 state auditor’s race, which confirmed the results in that contest.
Democrat Cheri Beasley requested the recount in a letter to the State Board of Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Beasley trails Republican Paul Newby by fewer than 400 votes out of nearly 5.4 million cast in the race for the state’s highest court. That puts the race within the 10,000-vote threshold for the trailing candidate to demand a recount.
According to the state Board of Elections, Newby has 2,695,983 votes to Beasley's 2,695,577 votes. In Chowan County, Newby has 4,304 votes to Beasley's 3,291 votes.
All 100 county boards of elections will conduct recounts of their ballots by running them through tabulators. The counties are responsible for recount costs. Counties with recounts for local contests may conduct them at the same time.