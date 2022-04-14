The Chowan County Democratic Party convention was held virtually on March 26.
All five precincts sent representatives with additional participants as well. The party selected 11 delegates for the upcoming congressional district as well as delegates for the statewide conventions. Also elected were six representatives for several North Carolina Democratic Party leadership groups.
Erica Smith provided a keynote address. Smith is a three-term state senator who is running for U.S. House District 1 in North Carolina.
Smith called for new attention to the economic and other challenges facing rural and underdeveloped regions and similar areas nationwide. She called for new funding and other policies to protect family farms as well as expansion of rural broadband and business development in small towns. Smith underscored her support for women’s right to reproductive decisions, sharing personal perinatal health experience.
Smith received a bachelor’s degree from the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and a master’s from the Howard University School of Divinity. Her experience included working in aerospace engineering at Boeing, serving on Northampton County’s Board of Education and serving as chairwoman of the Northampton County Democratic Party.
As of the 2020 election, Smith was a clergywoman and a science and math teacher. She was also co-chair of the Women’s Caucus and a vice chair of the Legislative Black Caucus in the state legislature. Other primary candidates for the U.S. House District 1 in North Carolina also joined the convention
Cheri Beasley, former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, provided a video presentation to the convention.
Other U.S. Senate candidates, including Shrelle Booker, Tobias LaGrone, James Carr, Robot Colon, BK Maginnis and Marcus Williams also provided presentations. Jason Spriggs, another primary candidate for U.S. House District 1 in North Carolina, also participated.
There are several Democratic Party primary candidates for the North Carolina Supreme Court including Sam Ervin and Lucy Inman — both of whom provided video messages — along with several candidates for the North Carolina Court of Appeals, including Gale Adams, Brad Salmon and Carolyn Thompson.
The Chowan County Democratic Party endorsed the North Carolina Democratic Party platform. The party reaffirmed its longtime commitment to the sons and daughters who are serving in the Armed Forces at this time, veterans — whose service has made this nation and our state an example of democracy —and their families.
The Chowan Democrats, said they believe that the future of the state and nation depend upon strong families and support policies that strengthen them. For example, Social Security is an earned benefit for our families, particularly dependent children, widows, widowers, retirees, seniors and the disabled. The party said that they share the belief that the mission of the government is to expand opportunity for all in our racially, ethnically and culturally diverse population.
The Chowan Democratic Party said they understand that meaningful employment at a living wage is critical to the personal security and self esteem of the people of the state. They support increased investment in repairing North Carolina’s crumbling infrastructure, adapting to climate change and disaster preparedness.
The party also expressed support for regional cooperation between counties and municipalities to address important and critical needs for stormwater management, reuse water, potable water, and sanitary sewer. Affordable housing, according to the party, should be available for all people of North Carolina, regardless of economic status, race, ethnicity, age, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, familial status or veteran status.
The North Carolina Democratic Party said they will work to fully protect and enforce the fundamental Constitutional right of every American to vote — to ensure that the Constitution’s promise is fully realized. The party recognizes that our criminal justice system is in dire need of reform and that our current system disproportionately affects the poor and minorities. Racial prejudice, especially in the criminal justice system, should not exist and each person in our state deserves due process and a fair trial.
For more information on the North Carolina Democratic Party Platform, visit NCSBE at https://www.ncsbe.gov/
For more local information visit the Facebook Page at: https://www.facebook.com/chowancountydemocraticparty
Questions regarding party activities and initiatives. Email chowancodems@icloud.com