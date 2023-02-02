Readers will soon have the opportunity to pick up a Saturday morning newspaper and spend the weekend perusing the latest news in Chowan County.
Effective the second week of February, the Chowan Herald will be delivered on Saturday mornings, allowing for the latest news and sports coverage for events in the county.
“We are excited about the change to Saturday,” Group Editor Thadd White said. “It gives us the opportunity to get the latest news in each week’s edition. We will have more flexibility with getting the latest meeting coverage, as well as more recent sports and features.”
The change comes as part of an overall re-evaluating of publications under the Adams Publishing Group Eastern Carolina umbrella.
“We are focused on providing local communities with the freshest and most reliable news and information possible,” Chowan Herald Publisher David Prizer said. “And our parent company, Adams Publishing Group, continues to grow and offer more services within our local markets. This move to a Saturday publication date enables us to do both: offer greater flexibility to additional markets we serve and provide more up-to-date and relevant content to our loyal Chowan County audience.”
There are several benefits to the change in publication dates. Currently, the Thursday publication schedule doesn’t allow for the latest coverage of government meetings in Chowan County, including the commissioners, school board and town council.
The results of county and town elections, which are held on Tuesdays, can’t be reported timely in the printed edition with our current print deadlines. It is oftentimes difficult to provide the latest sports coverage as well.
All of that will change with Saturday publication of the newspaper.
Subscribers of course can continue to catch up on the latest news and sports by visiting our website, chowanherald.com.
Currently, deadlines for all submitted copy will remain the same. This will be reviewed over the course of the first month of the publication change.
The move will take place effective Saturday, Feb. 11 when the first new edition will arrive in the mailboxes of subscribers. This means there will be no Thursday edition on Feb. 9. The final Thursday edition of the Chowan Herald will be Feb. 2.