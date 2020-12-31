For the past several years, the Chowan Herald has recognized three individuals as the People of the Year. The year 2020 was unusual in that the world was, and still is, coping with the coronavirus pandemic.
For 2020, we decided to split that honor up. This year’s Person of the Year is Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer. We are also honoring Chowan County’s health care workers.
The county’s health care workers have put in long hours trying to keep not only their patients healthy, but their families as well. They have coped with an extraordinary situation and continue to adapt to the ever-changing protocols.
The Edenton-Chowan Schools staff under the leadership of Sasscer and former Superintendent Rob Jackson, much like their peers in the health-care profession, quickly adapted to change when Governor Roy Cooper ordered schools to close earlier this year. Local teachers and staff kept working, taking on new roles as the situation evolved. Both groups have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to ensure the community’s triumph over coronavirus.
We reached out to several community leaders to get some comments for our people of the year and others who they thought deserve recognition for their efforts in 2020.
Edenton Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton noted that Mayor Jimmy Stallings and Town Council are “incredibly proud of the many people in the community who have stepped up and helped make the community as safe as possible during 2020, during COVID.
“We appreciate the Health Care Workers who have been taking care of those who contracted COVID; the Public Health Officials for helping us learn what we need to do to stay as safe as possible,” she said.
She also noted that the county’s essential workers have been stellar in figuring out how to do their difficult jobs doing these “extraordinarily difficult times.
“And we have to give a shout out to everyone with our school system – every staff member who has been working incredibly hard to keep our students as safe as possible during COVID,” Knighton said.
Also deserving of praise are the local businesses and industries.
“Businesses have found creative ways to keep their employees safe during COVID and provide safe environment for customers. Our manufacturers have persevered, kept employees working, safely during COVID,” she said. “The Town appreciates everyone working to help keep the community as safe possible during this extraordinary time in our lives.”