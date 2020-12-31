During the 10 months since COVID-19 arrived in eastern North Carolina, the team members at Vidant Chowan Hospital and other health care facilities in Chowan County have been the very definition of super heroes.
Their performance has been exemplary. They have learned to work in the Covid environment, and have continued to provide excellent and safe ways to care for their patients.
Going the extra mile to do the things that needed to be done has been a combined effort with every single department throughout the hospital. The doctors and nurses in the Emergency Department have worked tirelessly to respond quickly to Covid patients, while still providing quality care for those with many other medical needs.
The team members on the Inpatient Units have helped patients deal with Covid both physically and emotionally, and watched them leave the hospital Covid-free amid cheering and clapping from employees lined-up at the hospital exit. The Environmental Services staff has kept the facility clean, safe and sanitized.
Respiratory therapists have been especially busy given that many Covid patients have serious issues with breathing that needed treatment. Of course, Food and Nutrition Services has managed to keep team members and patients well-fed under extraordinary circumstances.
The Specialty Clinic team has provided Covid-19 testing, while continuing to see patients for regular visits. The Operating Room staff has performed surgeries in emergency situations, as well as routine procedures.
The Vidant Medical Group practices have put in many hours helping with drive-thru testing clinics and seeing Covid patients. The Occupational Health nurses have tested team members to ensure that they were not Covid-positive so that they could continue to take care of patients. Patient Access Services representatives have checked patients in, many of whom had Covid, quickly, efficiently and with a smile. The Pharmacy staff has made sure patients received the medications they needed.
Rehab has helped post-Covid patients get back into shape. Behavioral Health has assisted patients as they deal with the emotional impact of Covid. The Lab has been front and center, drawing blood, analyzing specimens, and running the equipment that tests for the Coivd-19 virus.
The list of heroes includes the hospital’s non-clinical departments, too. Administration, Accounting, Infection Control, Information Services (IS), Maintenance, Marketing/Development, Police, Purchasing, Quality, Volunteer Services, etc. Team members all rolled-up their sleeves to do whatever was needed to get the job done. It has taken a village, and every single person in the hospital has played an important part in the fight against Covid.
“As I have watched the Coronavirus/Covid-19 events unfold over the last 10 months, I have been amazed at the amount of focus, flexibility and preparation that Vidant Chowan Hospital’s team members have shown. It is never surprising to me when we have significant events that our team finds a way to adapt — but this particular situation has reminded me of the dedication that is at the very heart of Vidant Chowan. Many employees have moved outside their comfort zones to do things that they never imagined doing. Seeing such acts of selflessness has made me even more proud to work with each team member. I continue to be encouraged by the support our staff shows each other, and I know they are a wonderful source of strength for our community,” said Brian Harvill, president of Vidant Chowan Hospital.
Health Department
While Vidant Chowan Hospital provided the majority of the care for Chowan County’s COVID patients, the Chowan County Health Department and its parent organization, Albemarle Regional Health Services, served as the main conduit for regional information about the virus.
Every Monday for the past several months, the department has offered free COVID testing hours. ARHS also partnered with another organization to offer free testing at the American Legion Post 40 several days a week.
Every day, ARHS either posts something on Facebook to sends out an email with the latest regional COVID data. The information usually includes the latest trends in cases from North Carolina and Virginia.
ARHS officials also have meet with community leaders either in person or via Zoom to give them tools to help combat the virus. They work hand in hand with Edenton-Chowan Public Schools in helping mitigate the virus’ spread by giving the district information on best safety practices.
Local practices
Other local medical practices have stepped up their efforts to help mitigate COVID.
In the beginning, many private practices closed their doors as they adjusted their protocols and learned more about the virus.
Once they reopened, procedures were put into place to ensure everyone’s safety, such as having the patient call once they arrive for their appointment, getting patient’s temperatures checked in the front lobby before entering the facility, and enforcing mask wearing when possible.
Nursing home staff
The staff of Chowan County’s rehabilitation and nursing centers — PrimeTime, Chowan Rivers and Edenton House — should be commended for their efforts to keep their patients safe.
While these facilities did have what the state considers outbreaks of COVID, they continue to do their best to keep the spread to a minimum. As of Monday, only Chowan Rivers has an active outbreak of COVID, with three staff members and one resident being lab-confirmed cases.
Chowan County EMS
The first people to come in contact with almost any patient are Chowan County EMS staff.
Colin Ryan, Chowan County Emergency Medial Service director, recently named the entire department as the recipient of the Emergency Medical Technician of the Year award at this year’s First Responders banquet.
Ryan noted that all EMS volunteers and part-time and full-time staff stepped up to meet or exceed the department’s service standards during the pandemic.
“This year, as you all know, has been the most difficult year for all of us in the emergency service field, but our EMTs and paramedics have adapted and overcome so many obstacles in the last seven to eight months that we could never imagine before when we decided to get into the EMS career,” he said. “Each each of our EMTs and paramedics have dealt with many the protocol, policy and PPE requirement changes. These changes were coming to us on a daily basis at the beginning of the pandemic.”
During the beginning of the pandemic, safety protocols changed almost daily, causing EMTs to adapt and overcome at a moment’s notice.
During the pandemic, the entire EMS department had been continuously committed to high job performance and keeping Chowan County’s residents safe, Ryan said.
We salute all those who work in the health care field as they do their best in the fight against coronavirus.