The Chowan Herald and its sister paper, The Perquimans Weekly, won several awards in this year's North Carolina Press Association contest. The winners were announced during a virtual banquet Friday, Feb. 26.
Chowan Herald staff won first place in Use of Social Media, third place for Appearance and Design and third place for Photo Essay.
Editor Nicole Bowman-Layton won first place in General News Reporting for the articles "Hundreds march of equality" and "Public urged to rededicate itself to justice," in the June 25, 2020, edition. She also won first place for Sports News Reporting for her coverage of the John A. Holmes vs. Washington County football game (Oct. 23, 2019), and the "Aces secure AAC championship" (Nov. 13, 2019).
Perquimans Weekly Editor Miles Layton, who also works as a staff writer for the Chowan Herald, claimed two second-place awards for the Herald. One was for his Arts and Entertainment Reporting for "Holland releases new single, video" (April 16, 2020). His Investigative Reporting award was for "Digging into the high school construction project" (June 11, 2020).
For The Perquimans Weekly, Miles Layton won the Henry Lee Weathers Freedom of Information Award for his coverage of Hertford Town Council. He also won first place for multimedia project and third place for religion and faith reporting.
In regards to Layton’s Henry Lee Weathers Freedom of Information Award, the NCPA said: “The Henry Lee Weathers Freedom of Information award honors journalists or newspapers for exceptional work in advancing or upholding the cause of Freedom of Information. It also recognizes excellence in reporting about access to government held information and the First Amendment. Awards are given in community, daily and online divisions. This award is sponsored by the Associated Press.
“For community newspapers, Miles Layton, The Perquimans Weekly, for coverage and editorials on taxpayer-funded trips by town council members and calls for reform to the town hall‘s travel policy.
”Public record requests led to the uncovering of cost associated with travel and led to a halt of any new council travel, as well as a review of the town's finances and a revision of the travel policy.
”The judges commented that this is a great example of using the press to protect readers‘ and taxpayers‘ interest and holding public officials‘ feet to the fire. It was nice to see that some oversights unearthed by the paper resulted in positive and forward-thinking change for the town. ”
Chowan Herald columnist Jonathan Tobias placed third in the serious columns category for his columns entitled "Wishful thinking and the pandemic" (April 16, 2020), "Unafraid" (Aug. 20, 2020) and "Abundant land" (July 2, 2020).
"This contest spans across the entire state of North Carolina, and we are honored to have been recognized as a news leader in our community," said General Manager Sean O'Brien. "This validates the dedicated hard work from our staff and the appreciated loyalty from our readers."