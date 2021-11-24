Calling all volunteers!
This school year, Chowan Middle School is in need of an increase in volunteer numbers. On Dec. 1, a training session will be held to train any who wish to volunteer at the school.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 1, in the media center of Chowan Middle School on 2845 Virginia Road in Tyner.
School Counselor Lori English hopes some people will get the urge to help out and come volunteer at the school.
“Chowan Middle School seeks volunteers,” English said. “While many can easily picture themselves volunteering with elementary aged children, working with preadolescent and adolescent youth may feel more daunting.”
English wants those wishing to volunteer to be assured in the fact that older children are not always more formidable than their younger peers.
“The children served at Chowan Middle School may occupy bigger bodies, but they benefit equally from nurturing support,” English said. “Volunteer Training will be held in the media center of CMS on Dec. 1st.”
Some of the volunteer work at CMS varies, but numerous opportunities are available for any who wish to make a difference for students and help temporarily relieve some of the workload from the staff.
English said that some opportunities include mentoring, clerical work, reading and math tutoring, creating bulletin boards and door decor and volunteering at school wide events.
Substitute teachers, English emphasized, are always desired as well.
According to the Edenton Chowan Partnership, volunteering in the Edenton-Chowan Public Schools system goes like this: “Volunteers undergo a background check and then work in a variety of areas within the county’s school system. From Book Buddies (a reading program) to helping with coaching, and many more, all talents are needed.”
Volunteering, especially at schools, has been shown in some research studies to benefit both the health and the performance of those involved.
According to a study from the UCLA Center for Mental Health in Schools, some of the gains that come from volunteering — when implemented properly — include the enabling of teachers to personalize instruction, free teachers and other school personnel to meet students’ needs more effectively and broaden students’ experiences.
In addition, school volunteers can strengthen school-community understanding and relations, enhance home involvement and enrich their own lives.
Rodlescia Sneed, psychologist for Michigan State University, concluded that volunteering up to 200 hours a year, especially in mentally stimulating tasks such as tutoring, is correlated to lower blood pressure and better cardiovascular health.
Of course, volunteering can just make you feel good, too.
“Chowan Middle School welcomes you to Find Your Fit in supporting the youth of Chowan County,” English said. “We would love to see you on Dec. 1st!”