Chowan County officials have approved a rezoning for the Whites Landing subdivision and some nearby tracts that allows mobile homes to be placed on 25,000-square-foot lots.
The rezoning application was filed by Gail Mullen, who plans to place a mobile home on family land left to heirs by her grandfather, George White.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners approved the rezoning July 12 by a 6-1 vote, with Chairman Bob Kirby casting the lone dissenting vote.
The zoning district, which previously was zoned R-25, includes about 60 acres on Sandy Ridge Road. The change from R-25 to RMH-25 zoning keeps the requirement for 25,000-square-foot lots but allows mobile homes to be placed on lots.
The R-25 zoning district does not allow mobile homes.
A report from county staff recommended commissioners approve the rezoning "because of the current land use and types of residential structures, not just in the area of the request, but in that area of Sandy Ridge Road."
The report went on to state: "The county seeks to offer additional homeownership opportunities that accommodate current-day market and social trends to attract a variety of new residents: more attainable homeownership in a post-recession market for young professionals and retirees; opportunities for closer neighborhood relationships; and increased walkability to commercial and recreation areas."
The county's Planning Board also recommended the rezoning at its meeting in May.
A group of Chowan County property owners signed a petition and presented it to county officials opposing the rezoning.
Mary White spoke in favor of the rezoning at the July 12 meeting. She noted that George White's heirs are the people currently living on the property or trying to move there.
"I think they should have that right," she said. "We are all living up there trying to do the best we can."
White said the property owners who signed a protest petition against the rezoning do not live in the subdivision.
"We're the ones that live up there — not them," White said.
James White said being able to put a mobile home on a lot within the subdivision is a matter of affordability.
"A lot of people can't afford a stick-built home," he said.
Percy White Sr. cast the issue as a moral one, telling commissioners that the Bible urges people to do all they can to help each other.
Doris White-Overton said her family has worked hard on the land.
"We all worked hard on this farm, and other farms too," she said.
White-Overton also made the point others had made regarding the affordable of a mobile home. Not everyone can afford a stick-built or modular home, she said.
Mullen, who mentioned that she is a granddaughter of George White and previous speakers were children of George White, said her grandfather left the land for his children and grandchildren.
All of them work hard and pay taxes, Mullen said.
"I'm a little ticked off because this is my family," Mullen said.
She said she didn't understand why the public was able to weigh in on what she and other members of her family can do on their own land.
County Attorney Lauren Arizaga-Womble explained later that a public hearing is required by county ordinance for any requested change to zoning.
Mullen told the commissioners she and the rest of her family are not asking for anything except to do what is right.
"We are very proud landowners," Mullen said. "We are not going anywhere."
She gestured toward family members in the audience.
"This right here is who we are," she said. "We are family."
Mullen said she had already picked out the mobile home she planned to buy but was unable to complete the purchase after the seller learned that the zoning prohibited a mobile home on her lot. She said that was the first she had known about a restriction on mobile homes in that zoning district.
"We can afford what we can afford," Mullen said.
Mullen said the property is a family subdivision, not a trailer park.
Parisanne Turcotte identified herself as one of the property owners who had signed a petition of protest on the rezoning. But she said that after signing the petition because of unanswered questions she had about the zoning change she met members of the White family and has changed her mind.
If all they are trying to do is put mobile homes on their property, "What is the harm?" she asked.
"It's their land," Turcotte said. "They're not asking to do something crazy with it."
Turcotte said she didn't see any of the other protest petitioners at the meeting. She asked that her name be removed from the petition because she was no longer opposed to the rezoning.
She said when she looks at the homes across the road from her home she can't tell which are manufactured homes and which are stick-built.
Turcotte encouraged the board to approve the rezoning.
"To me this is a no-brainer," Turcotte said.
After the public hearing was closed, Commissioner Larry McLaughlin expressed a concern that singlewide mobile homes depreciate in value and would lead to a loss in property tax revenue for the county.
Commissioner Alex Kehayes said that while he has noticed that the homes in the area in question all seem to be on brick or stone foundations — regardless of whether they are stick-built, modular or mobile homes — rezoning the property to RMH-25 would allow a singlewide mobile home to be set up without a brick or stone foundation.
Kehayes said he is impressed with the family's commitment to the property and with how the subdivision looks. But he still expressed concern about the precedent that could be set by changing RM-25 zoning to RMH-25.
Kirby said he was concerned that, under the county's regulations, a singlewide mobile home would not have to be new from the factory. He said he also was concerned that about 43 percent of the lots in the subdivision are non-conforming in size.
Commissioner Ellis Lawrence made a motion to approve a "consistency statement" prepared by county staff.
The motion passed with Kirby voting against it. Kirby said the rezoning appeared not to be consistent with the county's existing land use map.
Lawrence's motion to rezone the property from R-25 to RMH-25 also passed with Kirby casting the lone dissenting vote.
After the vote Mullen asked if she could say "yes!"
"No, because I'll do this," Kirby said, and banged the gavel.