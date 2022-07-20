The Chowan school board race is heating up, as word of another incumbent not seeking re-election became known last week while challengers entered the race elsewhere.
Jean Bunch, who has served on the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education for 16 years and is currently Vice-Chair, announced at the July 12 board meeting that she will not seek re-election for District 1, Seat 2.
Bunch’s term will expire at the end of the year.
During a short statement at the meeting, Bunch thanked her fellow board members, Superintendent Michael Sasscer, past Superintendent Allan Smith (who retired in 2014) and all district faculty and staff.
“With the long awaited John A. Holmes High School project on the cusp of realization, these times are indeed exciting for the ECPS family and for the entire community. I have considered it an honor and privilege to work alongside all of you [board members] in ‘bettering our best’ and helping students ‘find their fit’ in becoming well educated, well informed, thriving citizens,” Bunch said. “I am prayerful that the next person who sits in this seat and carries the baton will have a deep, unwavering love, care and concern for our children, our future.”
As of July 16, only one candidate is poised to run in Bunch’s district: Lisa Perry.
Perry is a teacher in Gates County and has 30 years of teaching experience. She previously spoke to The Daily Advance about her pursuit of the seat, saying she was approached by members of the community and her church who were concerned about the direction the board is going in and the direction in which children are being taught.
“I really want to represent our county and the families in our county,” Perry said. “Those that need a voice, I will be that voice.”
Also not seeking re-election this year is Gil Burroughs, who serves in District 3, Seat 1.
When asked why he was not putting his name back into the hat for another go on the board, Burroughs said that he has served on the board long enough. 2022 marks his 20th year in the role.
“I think we might need some younger blood,” Burroughs said previously.
As of July 16, there have been no filings for Burroughs’ seat.
Meanwhile, two other incumbents who are both seeking re-election have found challengers from within the greater Chowan community.
Ricky Browder, who serves in District 2, Seat 2, filed for re-election on June 24. Browder has served on the school board since 2000.
“I feel like I still have some unfinished business that I would love to have the opportunity to get taken care of, one being the new high school which we have been working on for about 22 years,” Browder said. “I think we are in a time period in which experience is a great asset to have.”
Browder noted that he is invested in the district, with a grandson at Chowan Middle, three children having graduated from the district and a daughter-in-law working as kindergarten teacher here.
Filing to run against Browder on July 5 is Tom Joyal. Joyal recently moved to Chowan County in 2020.
“I’m running for the school board to glorify God and follow his will,” Joyal said. “I have been attending the majority of meetings for the past year. I believe the board is in need of some changes. There is a violence problem in our schools, this is inexcusable and must be brought to light. The board cannot tolerate violence on a regular basis.”
For the At-Large seat, incumbent Maxine Mason filed for re-election on June 24. Mason has served on the board since 2018.
“I have decided to run for re-election to the school board because I believe we are at a crucial time in public education and I can make a positive difference,” Mason said. “I hope to continue to be a part of preserving and improving the quality of our school system by working with the community and supporting teachers with resources, so every student gets a quality education.”
Mason’s only current challenger is George Lewis.
“My purpose for running is simple. I want to ensure the very best educational opportunities for our students in ECPS,” Lewis said. “I want students and teachers to thrive in a safe environment devoid of distractions and knowing their safety is first in the budget and in the policies.”
Lewis also referenced a recent meeting between board members and faculty of John A. Holmes High, in which “the entire faculty” walked out of the meeting “in disgust and mistrust.”
“I want our school board to be devoid of politics and focused on ensuring the staff can trace their actions and resourcing through clear and transparent priorities with no closed sessions to the public, parents or faculty,” Lewis said, who relocated to Edenton six years ago.
Filing for the Edenton-Chowan School Board closes at noon on Friday, July 29.
One can file for the election at the Chowan County Board of Elections at 730 North Granville Street, Suite D, in Edenton.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.