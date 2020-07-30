A 9-year-old Edenton girl was shot to death and her mother injured Friday night, July 24, in an incident the Chowan County sheriff described as a “senseless” act of violence.
Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin, who is set to retire on Aug. 1, said Makiia Slade and her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade, were shot by someone in a passing vehicle as they traveled in their vehicle on U.S. Highway 17 South near the West Queen Street interchange.
After shots were fired, mother and daughter continued traveling toward their destination about a half mile away where their family lives.
After being notified of the tragedy, law enforcement and first responders arrived quickly at the scene where they found Shatory and Makiia Slade in a vehicle and both had been shot.
Makiia Slade died from her injuries, Goodwin said. Shatory Slade was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where she was in fair condition on Monday, according to Vidant Health spokesman Brian Wudkwych.
“With the help and strong support of our family, we will get through this,” said Shatory Slade’s sister, Ralchelle Hunter.
Goodwin said investigators don’t know if the mother and daughter were targeted in the shooting.
“That’s what we’re trying to piece together right now,” he said, noting the State Bureau of Investigation joined the investigation. “We don’t know if this was that or someone randomly shooting as they rode down the highway.”
Goodwin said investigators interviewed Slade but she doesn’t know if she and her daughter were targeted. She also hasn’t been able to give investigators a description of the vehicle occupied by her and her daughter’s assailant.
“She has no idea why this happened,” he said.
Goodwin described the entire incident as “senseless.” He agreed the reasons for most fatal shootings are hard to understand, but even more so when children are involved.
“A 9-year-old child doesn’t have anything to do with anything,” he said.
Investigators recovered evidence from the scene of the shooting but Goodwin declined to describe the nature of that evidence.
“We are gathering a lot of information,” he said. “We’re running down every tip we get.”
Based on one of those tips, investigators initially identified a “vehicle of interest” in the shooting. However, the vehicle has since been “found and cleared” and is no longer considered connected to the shooting, Goodwin said.
Goodwin’s office and the SBI are asking anyone traveling near U.S. 17 and West Queen Street between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday to call the Chowan Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the SBI at 919-662-4500.
A GoFundMe page was created to help the family. The funds directly go to the injured mother’s sister, Ralchelle Hunter. Since Saturday, the fundraiser has brought in more than $12,000 toward its goal of $15,000.
The link to the GoFundMe page can be found at the Chowan Herald’s Facebook page.
Makiia Slade was to be a fourth-grader at D.F. Walker Elementary in the fall.
“I can’t find the words or begin to comprehend what this family is going through,” said Chandler Bass, Slade’s third-grade teacher. “What I can say, which many already know, is what an incredible young lady Makiia was. I had the incredible privilege of teaching and getting to know her the past year.”
Bass recalled Slade’s special greetings every morning.
“Every morning when she walked in the classroom I was greeted with the brightest smile and a hug,” she said. “She was so intelligent and loved to learn. She challenged things I taught so she could learn even more. She didn’t like math but she always assured me that she was going to be great at it because I was teaching her.”
Bass said the little girl inspired her in many ways.
“Makiia uplifted me every single day. She loved to comment on my shoes and clothes, always giving me fashion advice,” she said.
Slade was a smart kid, knew how to read early on and used her intelligence to mentor others.
“Makiia was a friend to all and always helped students who were struggling,” Bass said. “Sometimes I called her the mom in my classroom because she always looked out for others and helped every chance she could. She was my helper and always kept me straight. I could go on and on about her because she was so special. To only be 9, she made a huge impact on my life.”
Bass shared thoughts expressed by many after learning of the tragedy.
“To the family, In the weeks and years to come, you are in my prayers. Jesus is holding your sweet baby today. That is what brings me comfort. Prayers and love,” she said.
Edenton-Chowan posted its condolences to Facebook saying, “The Edenton-Chowan Schools family is deeply saddened by the heartbreaking loss of Makiia Slade, a rising 4th grade student at D.F. Walker Elementary, who died tragically on Friday, July 24th. Our condolences and prayers of peace and comfort are with the family.
“Teachers describe Makiia as a precious gem with the brightest smile. She had a gifted mind, loved to learn, and was always willing to help other students! Each day Makiia uplifted those around her with her positivity and laughter — she was a friend to all!
“Our school family is prepared to support the grieving process of our teachers, students and friends, and our greater school community who are mourning our loss. Our counseling support team has been mobilized and will be accessible to care for the needs of our staff, students and families.
“Please join us as we continue to lift up the family in our hearts and pray for healing for our school community.”
The school system will have guidance counselors on duty to help provide grief counseling.
From 2-4 p.m. today, July 29, Jennifer Dale, 252-368-4885, and Jennifer Cobb, 252-368-6580, are available.
From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 31, Gloria Ray, 252-368-6584, and Jennifer Dale, 252-368-4885, will be available.