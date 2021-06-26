Chowan County will celebrate July 4th in grand style this week with several activities planned throughout the weekend.
The Edenton Steamers will host Military Appreciation Night at Hicks Field during the team's game on Friday. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the first pitch at 7 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the game. Active and retired military receives free admission.
The Chowan Arts Council will host its Live after Five Music and Food Truck Summer Series on West Water Street on Friday. The Fueston Brothers will perform starting around 5 p.m. Food trucks will arrive at 5:30 p.m.
Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR will host its annual Fourth of July ceremony at the Joseph Hewes Monument on the Chowan County Courthouse green on Sunday, July 4, at 9:30 a.m.
Annette Wright will provide a biographical sketch of Hewes, an Edenton resident who signed the Declaration of Independence, and Edenton Town Councilor Hackney High will read the Declaration of Independence. The Rev. Melvin Tatem will lead the prayers and Sidney Lassiter will sing the national anthem.
The American Legion Post 40 Color Guard will post the colors and Boy Scouts Troop 164 will also participate. Unanimity Masonic Lodge No. 7 AF & AM will lay the wreath.
Later on that day, Open Door Church will host a Fourth of July celebration on the church grounds at 1255 Haughton Road, Edenton. The event, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature food trucks owned by Kiia's Way, Old Colony Smokehouse, Wing-N-Thangs and Arctic Blast.
The Optimists will offer train rides, and the bands Big City and Sierra Linton will perform. Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:15 p.m. No alcoholic beverages are allowed and no parking is permitted on the street.
Then at 8 p.m., Rocky Hock Baptist Church will host its annual Independence Day Celebration at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road. The event will include a fireworks display after sunset.