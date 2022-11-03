After more than a year of campaigning and millions of dollars spent, the 2022 election cycle will finally reach Election Day Tuesday.
Voting opens at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and will continue through the day until 7:30 p.m.
While this is not a presidential election year, there will be offices from North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat all the way to local offices, including sheriff and soil and water conservation posts.
Here are the places voters in Chowan County will be able to cast a ballot:
The following is a list of candidates running for the various Federal, State and local offices.
Here’s a list of the offices that will be on the ballot for voters in Chowan County:
FEDERAL OFFICES
U.S. Senate:
Matthew Hoh (G), Cheri Beasley (D), Shannon W. Bray (L), Ted Budd (R)
U.S. House of Representatives District 1:
Don Davis (D), Sandy Smith (R)
STATE OFFICES
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice — Seat 3:
Richard Dietz (R), Lucy Inman (D)
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice — Seat 5:
Sam J. Ervin IV (D),Trey Allen (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8:
Julee Tate Flood (R), Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9:
Brad A. Salmon (D),Donna Stroud (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10:
John M. Tyson (R), Gale Murray Adams (D)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11:
Darren Jackson (D), Michael J. Stading (R)
N.C. State Senate District 1:
Norman W. Sanderson (R)
N.C. House of Representatives District 1:
Edward C. Goodwin (R)
DISTRICT OFFICES
N.C. Superior Court Judge District 1, Seat 1:
Eula E. Reid (D), R. Andrew Womble (R)
N.C. District Court Judge District 1, Seat 1:
Robert P. Trivette
N.C. District Court Judge District 1, Seat 2:
Jeff Moreland
N.C. District Court Judge District 1, Seat 3
Meader Harriss
District Attorney District 1:
Jeff Cruden (R)
COUNTY OFFICES
Board of Commissioners District 1, Seat 2:
Bob Kirby (R)
Board of Commissioners District 2, Seat 2:
Larry McLaughlin (R)
Board of Commissioners District 3, Seat 2:
Ellis Lawrence (D)
Clerk of Superior Court:
Dwayne L. Goodwin (U), Michael John McArthur (D)
Sheriff:
Edward “Scooter” Basnight (R)
NONPARTISAN OFFICES
Board of Education At-Large:
George Lewis, Maxine Mason
Board of Education District 1, Seat 2:
Lisa Perry
Board of Education District 2, Seat 2:
Tom Joyal, Ricky Browder
Board of Education District 3, Seat 1:
Nancy Heiniger, Sherronne Battle
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor:
Matthew Floyd, John T. Layton
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
