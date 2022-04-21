Chowan County voters will begin the process of selecting a Republican nominee for sheriff, district court judge, attorney general and N.C. State Senate next week.
In addition, voters will choose three Edenton City Councilors during the primary election.
Early Voting opens next Thursday, April 28, and will continue through the Saturday before the Primary Election.
Voters can go to the Large Conference Room in the Agriculture Center, located at 730 North Granville St. in Edenton to cast their vote early. The hours will be 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, beginning April 28 and ending on May 13.
There will be three Saturdays of voting. On April 28 and May 7, voting will be available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Early Voting ends on Saturday, May 14 when voters can cast ballots between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Chowan County Republicans will have two options for the party’s nomination for Sheriff. Current Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight is being challenged in the primary by Brian “Froch” Ferraraccio. The winner will likely be the county’s sheriff as there is no Democrat in the race for November.
The county’s voters will also have a say in the Republican choice for State Senate. Two GOP incumbents, Chowan County’s Bob Steinburg and Pamlico County’s Norman W. Sanderson, were realigned to the same district.
The winner of the primary will be unopposed in the November General Election.
Three Republicans are also vying for District Court Judge in the Primary. They are incumbent Jennifer Bland, who was appointed to the post, who is being opposed by Assistant District Attorney Jeff Moreland and attorney Bernard “B.J.” McAvoy Jr.
Two Republicans are vying to replace Andrew Womble as District Attorney. Seeking the seat are two current assistant DAs, Jeff Cruden and Kim Pellini.
In addition to those seats, Republicans have 14 candidates to choose from for the U.S. Senate seat. The most well-known candidates are former Gov. Pat McCrory and current U.S. House (District 13) Rep. Ted Budd and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker. Marjorie Eastman, an author and veteran, has been highly visible, but currently is polling well behind the front three candidates.
Lesser known candidates include David Fisherty, Benjamin E. Griffiths, Kenneth Harper Jr., Charles Kenneth Moss, Lichia Sibhatu, Debora Tshiovo, Jen Banwart, Ms. Lee A. Brian, Leonard L. Bryant and Drew Bulecza.
Those seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 1 include Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson, 2020 Republican nominee Sandy Smith and Martin County resident Brent Roberson.
Other names on the ballot include multiple-time candidate for office Ernest Reeves, Brad Murphy, Billy Strickland, Henry Williams II and Will Aiken.
Three Republicans are seeking the N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5. They include April C. Wood, currently an N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government Professor Trey Allen and Victoria E. Prince.
Republicans will have two candidates for the N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 9. They will choose from incumbent Donna Stroud and challenger Beth Freshwater Smith, a District Court Judge.
The final seat on the ballot will be N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 11. There District Court Judge Michael J. Stading will face off with attorney Charlton L. Allen.
Democrats also have a number of candidates for the U.S. Senate race, though polls indicate former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will win the race easily.
Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton is the only other well-known candidate, though attorney Marcus Williams has sought office before, as has Constance “Lov” Johnson.
Other candidates include James L. Carr Jr., Robert Colon, Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Tobias LaGrone, B.K. Maginnis, Greg Antoine and Chrelle Booker.
In the race to succeed retiring Rep. G.K. Butterfield, four candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination. They include State Senator Don Davis and former State Sen. Erica D. Smith. Also on the ballot are Jason Albert Spriggs and Julian C. Bishop Sr.
Unaffiliated voters can choose to vote in either primary. There is no Libertarian Primary in North Carolina this year.
In all cases, to become the party nominee, a candidate must win at least 30 percent of the vote plus one. If no candidate reaches that threshold in any race, a second primary may be held in July.
Edenton residents will also have a choice to make as three town council seats are on the ballot.
The only opposed race is in Ward Three where incumbent Roscoe Poole Jr. will be opposed by Aaron D. Coston. At-Large Councilman Craig Miller and Ward Four Councilor Elton Bond Jr. are unopposed in their bids for re-election.
