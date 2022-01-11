The first baby of 2022 in Chowan County has arrived.
Sarah Ann Gibbs was born at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Vidant Chowan Hospital. Sarah Ann weighed in at 7 pounds 1 ounce and was measured at 19.5 inches long.
Sarah Ann’s parents are Cindy and Bryan Gibbs of Windsor.
Sarah Ann was delivered by Dr. Peter Boehling of Vidant Women’s Care-Edenton and she arrived one week early.
Cindy Gibbs was both excited and surprised to learn of her daughter’s milestone and was hopeful for the future and what 2022 may bring the family.
“The main thing is to keep her safe and healthy,” Cindy Gibbs said, speaking on the upcoming year.
Ezekiel Dunbar was the previous first baby born in 2021. Sarah Ann Gibbs has now inherited the title for the new year.
Vidant Chowan Hospital officials said they would like to acknowledge and thank all of the local Edenton merchants for their donations to the annual “Baby of the New Year” basket. The basket is a longstanding community tradition in which area businesses donate items for the basket before it is gifted to the new baby and the child’s family.
Some of the donated items include a baby handprint ornament, a door hanger, baby wash, lotion, powder, a candle, gift certificates, a pizza and a hooded towel.
The merchants include: Blount’s Pharmacy, Byrum Gift Shop, Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, Petals & Bows Florist, Pizza Hut, Vaughan’s Fine Jewelry & Gifts and The Perfect Prescription Gift Shop at Vidant Chowan Hospital.