A roadside memorial to Joy Marie Nixon of Edenton is shown on Rocky Hock Road near the Bennett’s Creek Bridge, Monday. Nixon was killed March 20 after her 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe left the highway at a high rate of speed and struck a tree, according to Trooper T.F. Langley Jr. of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
EDENTON — A Chowan County woman was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash on Rocky Hock Road, the N.C. Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
Joy Marie Nixon, 43, of Chowan Trail, Edenton, died March 20 after the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe she was driving left the highway at a high rate of speed and struck a tree, according to Trooper T.F. Langley Jr.
Nixon’s SUV was traveling eastbound on Rocky Hock Road at between 90 and 100 mph when it ran off the road near the bridge that crosses Bennett’s Creek shortly before 7:30 p.m., Langley said.
The impact cut the vehicle in two right behind the front seats, and the front portion came to rest about 11 feet away from the back part of the vehicle, according to Langley.
Nixon was pronounced dead at the scene, Langley said.
Nixon was the only occupant of the vehicle and no other vehicle was involved, Langley said.
Langley said the crash remains under investigation. Investigators are awaiting the medical examiner’s report and also are still seeking to determine the speed at which the vehicle was traveling, he said.