It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Edenton and all of Chowan County.
Numerous Christmas events are scheduled over the next month, ranging from shopping extravaganzas to entire celebrations to the famed Christmas Candlelight Tour — now in its 40th iteration.
Just one week following Thanksgiving, the season gets underway in full swing.
Marking the official start to the Christmas season in Chowan County is a new event titled Kick-Off to Christmas. The kick-off is scheduled to take place all afternoon and evening on Dec. 4 at Colonial Park in Edenton.
“Christmas is coming to Edenton’s Colonial Park a little early this year. This will be the first winter event the Chowan County Tourism Development Authority has taken on and I have high hopes this will be a family-friendly event that we will be able to make an annual celebration,” said Erienne Dickman, Tourism Director for the Chowan County Tourism Development Authority.
Throughout the kick-off there will be a “Winter Express Experience” aboard Edenton’s famed historic trolley. Drawing inspiration from popular Christmas films, the trolley will be decorated for the festivities. Tickets for the trolley can be purchased from the Penelope Barker House by calling (252) 482-7800.
Two food trucks will be available at 3 p.m.: Old Colony Smokehouse and Kiia’s Way.
At 4 p.m. the kids can gather around for story time, hosted by Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
“We’re going to be reading ‘The Polar Express’ and have some crafts and a puppet show,” said Destinee Williams, coordinating on behalf of the library.
By 5:30 p.m. the Christmas tree lighting ceremony will commence and Santa Claus will make his grand arrival.
Traditionally, the tree lighting ceremony is coordinated by Destination Downtown Edenton. This year is no different, with DDE working hand in hand with the Tourism Development Authority to fashion a new event surrounding the ceremony and to provide Edenton with an even bigger kick-off to the Christmas season.
At 6 p.m. Santa himself will hold a meet and greet with any and all who wish to put in a Christmas request or inquire about their naughty or nice list status.
Beginning at 6:15 p.m. the flotilla of local boats and ships will parade through Edenton’s waters, showing off holiday light displays for all ages.
In the past, 10 or 15 ships would dazzle attendees with their onboard light exhibits. This year, the TDA hopes for around 20 vessels to participate in the celebration. This would be a welcome addition to the return of the flotilla after a darkened COVID year in 2020.
The skipper with the best display will win a monetary prize and be crowned “Captain of Christmas.”
“Visitors, families and friends alike will have the opportunity to enjoy the holiday magic Chowan County has to offer,” Dickman said.
Assisting with the event planning is Amber Hardy, President of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
“I’ve always thought we needed more kid friendly events in Edenton, not just at Christmas time,” Hardy said. “Erienne and I put our heads together and have planned some really fun, new things.”
Just one day after on Dec. 5, the Albemarle Chorale will hold their annual Christmas Concert. With numerous holiday selections to celebrate the season, the event will be held at Edenton United Methodist Church on Virginia Road in Edenton beginning at 4 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
Throughout December, holiday touring in Edenton will be available to any and all. Trolley tours, leaving from the Penelope Barker House, will commence every day except Tuesdays. Gift shopping will also be available up and down Broad Street during the holiday season.
If one is a Christmas tree connoisseur, consider stopping by the Cupola House any evening throughout December to see trees decorated for the season, provided by Vonna O’Neill’s community tree project.
Santa may have made his seasonal debut at the Kick-Off to Christmas on Dec. 4, he is planning on making an even bigger and bolder entrance on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Edenton-Chowan Christmas Parade.
Held in Downtown Edenton along Broad Street, this annual celebration will rumble one mile down Broad Street from the Edenton Village Shopping Center to the waterfront.
2021’s parade theme is “The Thrill of Hope.”
The parade is open to any and all who wish to sit streetside for the yearly fun. The event begins at 10 a.m. and anyone wishing to enter the parade should contact the Chamber of Commerce to register. The lineup begins at 9 a.m. at the Edenton Village Shopping Center. The scheduled rain date is Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.
On the same weekend as the Christmas Parade is the much anticipated experience that is now in its 40th year. The Historic Edenton Christmas Candlelight Tour will be held on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11. The tour headquarters will be at the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center at 505 S. Broad St., with the event taking place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.
The Chowan Arts Council will also be participating in the event via Confection Perfection, held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the art gallery during the candlelight tour.
Also on Dec. 10 is the deadline for any wishing to submit nominations for the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce 2021 Chamber Awards. The holiday season is often for festive spirit, but additionally for recognition and reflection of the past year.
The Chamber Awards categories are: Business Person of the Year, Humanitarian of the Year, Organization of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on the deadline and anyone interested in details or criteria should contact Susan Creed at (252) 482-3400.
For information about upcoming events, contact the Chowan County Tourism Development Authority at (252) 482-0300.