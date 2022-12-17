...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Youngsters hand out candy amidst the crowds along Broad Street during the annual Christmas Parade, Saturday.
It was a procession of helicopters, horses and ho-ho-ho’s as the annual Edenton-Chowan Christmas Parade marched its way down Broad Street on Saturday morning.
A celebration of all things Christmas and all things Chowan County, this year’s iteration of the parade featured local businesses, children of all ages, multiple Grinch costumes, a fleet of vintage tractors and lively bands.
Presented by the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and the Rocky Hock Ruritans, the extravaganza was emceed by Mike McArthur and Tommy Bass and the theme was “Lights, Camera, Christmas.”
Pleasant weather greeted those who came out, lining the 1.5-mile route from the old Edenton Village Shopping Center down to Water Street. Temperatures rose into the low 50s and the color blue painted the sky, making it easy to see a fashionable flyover from an ECU Health helicopter.
Everyone from Cub Scout Pack 164 and the John A. Holmes Marching Band to Regulator Marine and Providence Missionary Baptist Church were represented, bringing smiles, candy and warmth to the streets as they paraded southbound.
Even animals, from little dogs to proud stallions, trotted down Broad Street to the bay, garnering oohs and aahs from children alike.
Judging the floats this year were Linda Credille, Michelle Kirby and County Commissioner Tray Taylor.
The winner for best float went to White Oak Elementary School with second being Regulator Marine and third being won by Chowan Middle School.
Ninety-nine vehicles entered into the parade, longer than last year, according to Chamber Director Susan Creed. Some locals remarked afterward that the parade seemed “longer” this year and with more to see.
Taking over the end of the parade, behind a line of fire engines, was the big man himself: Santa Claus. Assuming command of a microphone, Santa spoke to those assembled on Broad Street and wished everyone a Merry Christmas, before returning to the North Pole to prepare for the special day.
Coinciding with the return of the Christmas Candlelight Tour, the chamber’s Christmas parade ultimately bolstered a festive and busy weekend in Edenton.
“We want to thank everyone who came out to enjoy the parade,” Creed said. “It’s one of our favorite traditions. We especially want to thank our sponsors and all of the participants who put forth so much creativity.”