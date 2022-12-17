It was a procession of helicopters, horses and ho-ho-ho’s as the annual Edenton-Chowan Christmas Parade marched its way down Broad Street on Saturday morning.

A celebration of all things Christmas and all things Chowan County, this year’s iteration of the parade featured local businesses, children of all ages, multiple Grinch costumes, a fleet of vintage tractors and lively bands.

