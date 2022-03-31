Decades ago, the intersection of Church and Oakum streets in Edenton was once a vibrant commercial hub. In recent years, that designation has returned.
Drive through the crossroads today and one will find a sort of “makers corner.” From pottery to cabinetry, furniture and historic preservation, the junction has been rejuvenated.
At the immediate corner of the two streets – at the 100 block of South Oakum – sits the main office of Down East Preservation. Owned by Dawson Tyler, the structure was brought back to life at his direction just a handful of years ago.
Since then, neighboring buildings heading down South Oakum Street towards the waterfront have been renovated and restored as well.
At one point in the past, the district was considered a “downtown” or central shopping hub for the Edenton Cotton Mill around the turn of the 20th century.
According to Tyler, the oldest building at the center dates back to 1898 – as a butcher shop – which was around the same time the mill itself was built. Now, it stands as a custom millwork shop.
Down at the Penelope Barker House, historian Alexis Tobias-Jacavone locates an old map of the district dating to 1910. On it, the descriptions of the commercial center are listed plainly.
“Going south [down Oakum] you had a general store, a cobbler and a meat market,” she said.
She also implied that these titles changed as the years went on.
Some vendors came and went through the years, others held steady for some time. Tyler said that at one point there was a fresh fish market as well, near the current Edenton Bay Clayworks.
The existence of the former general store – located in what is now the Down East office – may be apparent upon just glancing at the exterior of the building.
“We have a parapet wall atop the building,” Tyler said. “They usually make one story buildings more imposing. It kind of resembles a general store you’d see in the old west.”
While Edenton is no Tombstone, the building certainly holds a late 19th century charm.
By the 1940s, lumber mills were established along the corridor to assist with local shipbuilding. That boost in the economy also helped prolong the success of the intersection.
As the 20th century dragged on, seeing numerous wars and economic fallouts, the cotton mill eventually waned in prosperity. As it went, so did the once thriving shopping community along South Oakum Street.
Around the 1960s, Tyler said the group of buildings came under private ownership. During that time, the old commercial center collected piles of junk and memorabilia while the owner’s health worsened.
Stray cats eventually could be seen wandering the property and the exterior paint had seen better days. Take a short trip inside Google Street View’s 2014 images and the disrepair of the original buildings is on full display.
Today, after years of hard work, one could consider it an auxiliary hub at one of the town’s most historic intersections. Since Tyler’s arrival to the block, the buildings were restored, cobwebs swept away and one of the old garages that bridged Down East with the now millwork shop was removed.
While Down East did most of the heavy lifting during the renovation, Tyler said he had to credit the town’s redevelopment zones for paving the way forward.
“Edenton reuses grocery stores and fish houses as art studios or small businesses. It’s driving a rebirth of certain areas in town,” he said.
Tyler also gives credit to retired town manager Anne-Marie Knighton and town planner Elizabeth Bryant for their efforts in promoting the zones and purchasing abandoned structures to put them up for auction.
“Every [abandoned structure] that the town has purchased now has a family living in it,” Tyler said, pointing to one nearby. “That’s incredible.”
Tyler said that investing into history and architecture in Edenton is keeping things “very much alive.”
