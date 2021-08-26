Shalom International Church in Edenton has expanded its ministry for children by opening the Hesed After-School Care and Summer Camp.
The program’s motto is “Where God’s Mercy prevails over all children,” and Pastor Johnthan Downing said that describes its purpose and the motivation of its staff.
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the new center on Aug. 17.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer said the church’s programs with young children are important to preparing children for school and helping them succeed in the classroom.
“You are now an extension of our school family,” Sasscer said.
Chowan Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Kirby said he appreciates that the Downings are serving children who are among the most vulnerable members of the community.
“You’re going to take them, I know, and lift them up,” Kirby said.
Kirby told Downing and her husband Andy: “Thank you both so much for what you bring to this community.”
Edenton Town Councilman Elton Bond Jr. said he knows the Downings and played semi-pro ball with Andy Downing. He thanked the couple for thinking about, and responding to, the needs of children in the community.
Downing said in remarks at the Aug. 17 ceremony that she believes she came to Edenton “by Divine orchestration.”
“This is one of the needs that I believe brought the vision,” she said.
Downing said there are now 31 children in the other building, which houses the “Out of the Box” child care center for children up to age 4.
The new center will serve another 30 children for a total of about 60 within a year or so, she said.
“As many as you can reach, it’s a blessing,” Downing said. “This is just he beginning. We believe that we’re only just beginning.”
Joan White, the program’s director, and the entire staff do a great job, Downing said.
Downing explained in her remarks that “hesed” is a word in Biblical Hebrew that refers to God’s mercy. It’s been translated in English Bible versions by a range of words, including “mercy,” “kindness,” “lovingkindness” and “steadfast love.” It describes not only God’s mercy, love and kindness, but also God’s faithfulness to his covenant commitments.
“These kids will sit at the King’s table,” Downing said in an interview, referring to the Biblical story in 2 Samuel 9 that describes King David’s generosity toward Mephibosheth, a grandson of King Saul who was crippled.
The passage explains that Mephibosheth ate at the king’s table for the rest of his life.
The entire episode begins with David asking: “Is there anyone left of the House of Saul to whom I can show the Hesed of God?”
Downing said the children receive help with their homework and also social and emotional support.