After taking a year off because of the COVID pandemic, St. Paul's Episcopal Church packaged 12,300 meals to help feed the hungry on Sunday, March 27.
The church on West Church Street, Edenton, has been hosting Rise for Hunger events for about 10 years, said Jennifer Harriss, church vestry member who serves on the outreach committee.
In years past, the church hosted the food packaging with one big crowd handling the packing and of food packets that are later packed into big boxes and sent all over the world through Rise Against Hunger. This year, two groups of about 30 people took turns participating.
”It’s just nice to see everyone again,” Harriss said. “It feels good to do something close to normal again.”
During the event, groups of three of four packed meal packets containing a pouch of vitamins, soy, dried vegetables and rice. When hot water is added to the packet, the food cooks inside, providing a nutritious meal.
Rise Against Hunger said its volunteers are the heart of its mission to end hunger. "We could not send millions of meals around the globe each year without them."
Since 2005, volunteer groups such as St. Paul's, have packaged over 500 million meals for Rise Against Hunger.
Another church organization that resumed its activities during Lent was the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic based civic organization. Its members held a fish fry every Friday throughout Lent at St. Anne Catholic Church.
Throughout Lent, Roman Catholics must fast and abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 and Good Friday, April 2, 2021. Additionally, they must abstain from meat from warm-blooded animals on all Fridays during Lent.
Since the church just forbids eating warm-blooded animals, there are no prescribed rules or mandates on what should be eaten instead. Fish are cold-blooded, so many think that it was just a natural alternative for protein, especially since fish have always been important in Christian theology.
Lent is a 40-day season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday, which is Thursday, April 1. It’s a period of preparation to celebrate the Lord’s Resurrection at Easter, which will be celebrated on Sunday, April 4.
Edenton Baptist Church hosted its annual Easter celebration this past weekend with an outdoor event.
Other Holy Week activities include:
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, in Edenton, and Pastor Steve Formo observe the remainder of Holy Week, encouraging any and all to participate. We employ all COVID stipulations, and hope to see you alone, with your family or a friend.
A short Maundy Thursday service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1. It will include holy communion. Following the benediction, the purple Lenten draperies on the large outdoor cross will be replaced with draperies of black, commemorating the approaching despair of Good Friday.
A joyous Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m. will include traditional hymns and conclude outdoors with the large cross draped with white and a plethora of spring flowers on and around it. Feel free to bring your own cut flowers to add to the glorious traditional display.
The church is at the southwest corner of West Queen and South Moseley streets. Handicap parking is available, as is local transportation, if needed. For information, leave message at 252-221-6567.
Holy Week Services
Noonday Holy Week services will be held at noon daily, March 29-April 2, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, on West Church Street, Edenton.
Two important things to note:
- The service will be outside in the churchyard (weather permitting), so bring your own lawn chairs if possible. Per health and safety guidelines, please observe physical distancing and wear a mask if possible for the sake of others. In case of rain, we will meet at Edenton Baptist Church.
- No lunch will be served this year due to the constraints of the COVID protocol.
As in years past, each day a different church will provide leadership for the day’s worship. Our schedule this year is as follows:
- Monday: Malone Gilliam — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
- Tuesday: Valerie Tyson — Edenton Methodist Church
- Wednesday: David Brooks — Edenton Baptist Church
- Thursday: John Shannon — Providence Baptist Church
- Friday: Frank Jones — St. Anne’s Catholic Church