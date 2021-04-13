Several citizens voiced their concerns about allowing AirBnB’s to operate within Edenton at Monday’s Planning Board meeting.
Town Hall seeks to develop an ordinance that would permit AirBnBs, albeit with some restrictions.
The Planning Board decided that it would postpone any decision until its meeting May 3.
The seven residents testified before the Planning Board against the zoning of whole house short-term rentals in residential areas included Anne Edwards, Annie Nofsinger, Barbara Yates, Bob Oliviera, Barbara King, Bob Quinn and Bill Miller.
No one spoke in favor of allowing whole house short-term rentals in residential areas.
Anne Rowe made a general statement about the importance of Airbnbs in attracting new residents to Edenton.
A total of 20 supporters in favor of preventing the zoning of whole house short-term rentals in residential areas also attended either in person or by Zoom.
Town Planner Elizabeth Bryant said several letters had been received supporting a ban on residential whole house STRs.
An outspoken opponent of whole house/unsupervised short-term rentals, Edwards asked the Planning Board to prohibit whole house AirBnBs in residential areas because they have an adverse affect on neighborhoods.
“Our neighborhoods are sacred,” she said. “They are like family. On my street we look out for one another. We let neighbors know when we’ll be out of town so that we can prevent frozen pipes and put garbage cans on the street. Some of us even have keys to our neighbors’ houses. We walk our dogs together. And before Covid we socialized together.
“When you introduce a whole house, unsupervised Air BnB, creating a revolving door of strangers in and out, co- opting our precious street parking spaces, and bringing with them noise and trash, you disrupt that camaraderie. And aren’t our neighborhoods also a key selling point for others to move to Edenton? Especially now in the wake of urban flight from the virus. Please vote to prohibit whole house Air B&Bs in our residential districts.”
Bob Quinn, a longtime councilman now retired, said people who buy homes are better for the local economy and quality of life than short-term financial rewards gained from AirBnBs. Quinn said he learned from a speech discussing North Carolina’s Certified Retirement Program that the immediate economic impact to the community of someone buying a permanent family home is more than $50,000 – a sum that improves with long growth and prosperity.
“Each new resident contributes to the charm and beauty, supported and encouraged by neighbors,” he said. “Short term is nice, but not for long term stability and financial community gain. Uncontrollable parking, noise and nuisance is the outcome in many cases and is disruptive to neighborhood charm and calm. Covenants can not cover. Invested stability is self controlled and feed the community with care and long term building; building families for the future.”
Quinn advises policymakers to be wise in their decision making.
“Let’s concentrate on our future versus our long term gain which can be destructive to our long term goals to meet our needs,” he said. “Let’s be careful and long term in decision making. We are a small town with great assets. Let’s not misuse them.”
Nofsinger said the local hospitality industry – hotels and bed/breakfasts – have suffered since the advent of AirBnBs.
“Whole house/short term rentals are businesses that benefit investors,” said Nofsinger of Elliott Street. “They adversely impact our hospitality industries and limit affordable housing. If whole house/short term rentals are not permitted, Edenton will not suffer financially, but will benefit in preserving our neighborhoods, making affordable housing available to residents who plan to live here rather than to visit and in promoting the Hotel Hinton as a viable investment opportunity.”
Applying a proposed map of current and future short term rentals, Nofsinger said, prior to becoming whole house/short term rentals, each of these homes sold for less than $300,000; nine sold for $237,000 or less; and six for $170,000 or less – price points that may affect the availability of affordable housing.
“If we want to grow our population as stated in the Town Vision Statement, affordable housing is an important element in attracting and maintaining a younger workforce,” she said.
Rowe of Blount Street shared her view that if AirBnBs are managed properly, they have a place in Edenton.
“I feel that the whole house Airbnb does have a place in the community. It shouldn’t be over used. The individual owners should provide more onsite supervision,” she said. “Yet, there is a potential need and use for the whole house short term rental.”