Raleigh - The Miss North Carolina Organization’s Board of Directors have selected Susan Williams as the organization’s new Executive Director.
Williams, a native of Fayetteville, has been involved with the MNCO since 1977 when she served as Miss Spivey’s Corner in the Miss NC Competition.
She formerly volunteered as Business Manager and Secretary for the MNCO and Judges Chair for the state competition. She also serves on the Cumberland County Board of Education.
“I, personally, want to thank Beth Knox for her 10 years of service to this organization as Executive Director,” noted Susan Williams. “My goal is to continue providing opportunities for young women in our state to further their academic and career goals.”
Additionally, David Clegg has been appointed Chairman of the Board for the Organization.
Clegg is no stranger to the Miss North Carolina and Miss America Organization having volunteered for more than 40 years.
He is a former Local Executive Director and currently serves as Vice Chair for the North Carolina Educational Scholarship Fund and President of the Sisterhood of Miss North Carolina, Inc.
He also served as Assistant Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Deputy Chairman of the North Carolina Employment Security Commission.
Williams and Clegg will lead the volunteer organization towards the 84th Miss North Carolina Competition taking place this June in High Point, NC. The organization, along with the North Carolina Educational Scholarship Fund, has a goal to provide over $100,000 in scholarship assistance to candidates in the competition.
About the Miss North Carolina Organization
As an official state preliminary associated with the Miss America Organization, the Miss North Carolina Organization is a part of the largest scholarship providing organization for women in the world.
Promoting an emphasis on academics and communication skills, the MNCO is considered a launching pad for young women to further their academic and career goals. Carli Batson currently serves as Miss North Carolina 2021 and Harley Tilque as Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen 2021.
For more information about volunteering or competing, please visit www.missnc.org.