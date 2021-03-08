From March 9 to April 2, Friends of Historic Edenton State Historic Site is sponsoring a Golden Egg Hunt!
This community egg hunt is in lieu of our traditional Egg Hunt on the Green and will occur in the weeks leading up to our Drive-Thru Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, on Saturday, April 3.
We will be giving clues each week to lead you to some of the eggs hidden in the community. Each egg will have a Golden Ticket hidden inside, so if you find the egg, bring the Golden Ticket to the Historic Edenton Visitor Center, located at 108 N Broad St., Edenton, to redeem your prize.
Some eggs are easy to find, others are hidden more cleverly, so sharpen your minds to decipher these clues to the location of two Golden Eggs:
Clue #1: Proud in the skystands my steeple
I provide sanctuary for my people
In my yard are three colonial governors that proved their worth
And are buried in a row deep in the earth
Clue #2: Throughout the winter, you will have plenty to eat
For I am a place that provides slow heat
To dry and cure all things meat
In honor of Women’s History Month, we have an additional prize for the person who guesses the right answer to the special clue below. If you believe you have the right answer, stop by the Historic Edenton Visitor Center, 108 N. Broad St. and collect your prize!
Women’s History Month Clue: This brave woman hid night and day
And escaped slavery from Edenton Bay
To the North she found her way
And is a famous abolitionist and author today
This Golden Egg Hunt would not be possible without the generosity of our business and private supporters who have donated prizes for this week’s community egg hunt: Chowan Herald, Edenton Coffee House, North No. 4, The Beautique Salon and Spa, 309 Bistro & Spirits.
If you or your business would like to support this event, please come to the Historic Edenton Visitor Center to pick up a donation form, or call us at 252-482-2637 to have us come to you.
If you don’t find a Golden Egg this week, never fear! We will be giving clues for some of next week’s eggs, as well -- stay tuned!