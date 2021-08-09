College of The Albemarle and Elizabeth City State University are among the recipients of grant awards announced Thursday by the Golden LEAF Foundation.
The $655,000 in awards includes $132,500 to COA for trucks, trailers, related equipment, and one year of a new instructor's salary to expand the truck driving program COA operates at Northeastern Regional Airport in Chowan County.
Golden LEAF officials said the grant will allow the college to increase the program's enrollment from 30 to approximately 72 students annually and address demand for approximately 758 drivers with a commercial driver's license in the seven-county region.
According to COA, the Golden LEAF grant will help the college purchase two 2012 — or newer — tractor-trailer trucks with sleeper cabins; two 2012 — or newer — single axle/day cab tractor trailer trucks, two pup trailers and four mobile lighting units. The lighting units will help the program illuminate an area at the airport where students currently practice driving trucks. The grant will also partially fund the salary and benefits for a full-time instructor, COA said.
“We are extremely excited about and thankful to Golden LEAF for the opportunities and expansion these funds will allow us to achieve for our recently launched truck driver training program,” said Robin Zinsmeister, dean of workforce development, public services and career readiness as well as campus administrator at COA–Edenton-Chowan. “As we approach the one-year anniversary of our program, the addition of several pieces of training equipment will have such a positive impact on the number of students we are able to train.”
Another grant of $197,132 was awarded to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to work with the ECSU and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke to find opportunities to procure goods and services from vendors in rural North Carolina.
The project, known as the Anchor Institutions Create Economic Resilience initiative, seeks to stimulate distressed economies through community partnerships with the two anchor institutions, ECSU and UNC-Pembroke.
AICER projects the creation of 15 new, full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $45,000, and $60,000 in private investment in rural North Carolina during the two-year project term.