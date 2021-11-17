Officials from the College of the Albemarle presented a report to the Chowan County Commission during the semimonthly meeting on Nov. 1.
Jack Bagwell, President of COA; Robin Zinsmeister, Dean of the Chowan campus; and Scott Breon, Instructor and Program Coordinator of the Chowan campus’ commercial driver’s license training course all gave updates to the progress of the college both locally and across the region.
“We are committed to student success,” Bagwell said. “We’ve just opened a new building in Currituck and expanded from one building to parts of three buildings. We are also working on a new 36,000-square foot facility in Dare County.”
Bagwell assured that while these developments elsewhere may not look related to Chowan on the surface, they can have ripple effects across the northeast North Carolina region.
“We want folks in Chowan County to take advantage of the full menu of opportunities that we offer to residents of the seven [northeast] counties,” Bagwell said.
Bagwell also teased the announcement of COA’s eligibility for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, which is a “signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges.”
Colleges eligible — 150 in total — will compete for the next running of the prize. Each college listed stands out among more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide as having high and improving levels of student success as well as equitable outcomes for Black, Hispanic and low-income background students.
Bagwell noted that improvements in Chowan were coming, too.
“We’ve got some work to do with dual enrollment numbers, we’ve seen a downturn because of Covid,” Bagwell said. “We are redoing some spaces here in Edenton, doubling down on commitment to CTE, doubling down on providing pathways that offer gainful employment in career technical fields.”
Zinsmeister then took over and began expanding upon COA Edenton’s increasing success and continuing opportunities.
HVAC technology, culinary arts, CDL, Department of Corrections, Community Corrections, nurse aide, phlebotomy, medication aide and a workforce CCP pathway were all mentioned as programs offered at the Chowan campus for students in the area.
Zinsmeister pointed out renovations to classroom and lab space as well as adding summer sessions for the Boys & Girls Club.
“We need to make better connections with our community, so this summer we started summer sessions with our Boys & Girls Club,” Zinsmeister said. “The kids come over on Thursday afternoons to focus on different opportunities.”
COA Edenton is also in its second year of a community meal program with the neighboring Edenton Housing Authority.
Scott Breon, the campus’ CDL instructor, was last to take to the podium and elaborated on the successes of the fairly new CDL program offered at COA Edenton.
The CDL program typically holds classes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a 10 week course. Breon says he hopes to start a night program as well.
Four cohorts of students have made it through the course now, Breon said, with the fifth currently underway.
Breon noted that the original memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the town of Edenton was $1000 per cohort. That number has since dropped to $250 to “help with initial cost,” Breon said.
COA Edenton is also now a third party testing site for CDL courses. Breon was certified as a third-party tester, so that students can be tested on-site rather than making an appointment with the DMV and waiting.
The certification pass rate for every CDL cohort at the Edenton campus has been 100 percent, and the program received a Golden LEAF Grant for $132,500 in August. The grant was awarded to pay for trucks, trailers, related equipment and one year of new-instructor salaries to expand the truck driving program.
With support from the grant, the college can now “increase enrollment from 30 to approximately 72 students annually and address the demand for approximately 758 CDL drivers in the seven-county region,” according to the grant site. The closest training is more than 60 miles away.
Breon says he would like to see a new billboard for the program be put up on a local highway.
Students from the program have gone on to work with companies such as Schneider Trucking, Knight Transportation, Western Express, East Coast Demolition, Commercial Ready Mix Products, Inc. or begun self-employment.
“Folks can make really good money with a really short-term investment,” Breon said.