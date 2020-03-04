Coffee Talk, a Chowan Herald initiative to increase community engagement, will be held from 8-9 a.m. today, March 4, at Edenton Coffee House, South Broad Street, Edenton.
This is a chance for Chowan County residents to meet our staff and ask questions about content or suggest story ideas. There will also be an opportunity to discuss current event.
“The Chowan Herald is not buying coffee but want to make sure participants feel like they can come to the table and talk to us freely, without the stuffiness of an office setting,” said Editor Nicole Bowman-Layton.
Plans are to hold Coffee Talk every other week, possibly moving it to other sites and times to allow the newspaper staff time to talk with people from throughout the county.
If you are unable to make Coffee Talk, you can submit questions and story ideas to editor Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com.