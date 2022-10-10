An estimated 700 people strolled through the Cupola House gardens on Saturday as part of the site’s first ever Colonial Market.

The market, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sprawled across the breadth of the iconic garden, all while the Peanut Festival Parade marched north on Broad Street and model yachts careened across Edenton Bay just a block away.

