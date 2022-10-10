An estimated 700 people strolled through the Cupola House gardens on Saturday as part of the site’s first ever Colonial Market.
The market, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sprawled across the breadth of the iconic garden, all while the Peanut Festival Parade marched north on Broad Street and model yachts careened across Edenton Bay just a block away.
Organizer Gay Chatham said the market was a roaring success.
“In the [Cupola] House and at the market, there was never a slow period from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Chatham said. “The Colonial Market was such a happy day for everyone.”
Colonial-inspired vendors, crafts, tasty treats and much more were on full display throughout the afternoon.
Many vendors were selling out of stock, Chatham said, partially attributed to Christmas shopping.
Near the center of the market’s open space, Destinee Williams of Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library hosted storytime with children.
“She had children constantly at her knee listening intently,” Chatham explained of Williams’ reading.
Many visitors said they had never explored the Cupola House before the event.
“We had 75 people go through the Cupola House in a 45 minute [period],” Chatham said.
The Gregarious Goose’s Alice Stallcup hosted gourd-painting near the base of the house. Market attendee Beth Taylor later posed for a photo with Stallcup, speaking about the peculiarity of her gourd.
“I think it’s cute,” Taylor said.
Chatham attributes the rescheduled Peanut Festival Parade with assisting the turnout of the market.
“The parade had been rescheduled for our weekend, giving us so many people who would not normally come to the Cupola House and Gardens,” Chatham said.
Every board member or volunteer with the Cupola House Association who helped with the event, wore 18th century clothes to mimic the style of the market itself. Helping visitors immerse themselves in an era centuries ago was one of the chief responsibilities of those involved.
Another colonial market is already being planned for next year, Chatham assured.
“I am so grateful to live in Edenton, where history, learning and fun are embraced by everyone,” Chatham said.