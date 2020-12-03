During Monday’s town council meeting (Nov. 23), the Human Relations Commission members were approved. The goal of the group is to strengthen the Edenton community by promoting racial equality through activities and policies that foster mutual respect, inclusiveness and harmony among all of our citizens.
“The Commission’s work is vitally important and no doubt will be difficult but the Mayor and Council firmly believe the Commission members have the life experiences, skills and heart to help make Edenton a better place for all,” said Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton in an email.
Councilman Elton Bond Jr. will serve as liaison to the council.
The inaugural members are Sally Blount, Stella Simpson-Brothers, Jim Chesson, Miles B. Coxe, Percy Foxwell, Missie Harrell, Rebecca Hearn, Marshall I. Jordan Jr., John Morehead, Rev. John R. Shannon, Darnell E. White and Patricia White.
Alternate Commission Members are Dr. Emma Bonner, Ed.D., and Dr. Cynthia Marie Herlong, Ph.D.
Edenton Town Council released a Statement of Solidarity on June 9, 2020, announcing the creation of the Human Relations Commission.