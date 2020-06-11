The Chowan County Commissioners will hold two public hearings on June 15 during their regular meeting. One will be to discuss the budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21. The other will be to get public input on a sales tax increase that will benefit Edenton-Chowan Schools.
During the Board of Commissioners meeting on June 1, the board approved a resolution putting an additional quarter cent sales tax in a referendum for voters to decide on in November.
The state sales rate is 4.75% and the local is 2%, making the current total sales tax 6.75%, or $0.0675 per $1 spent. The proposed increase would make the sales tax a total of $0.07 per $1 spent.
Its not a property tax, rather this is a proposed increase to the current sales tax paid at point of sale, like for things you buy at stores. Clerk Susanne Stallings said that the tax increase has been on the ballot at least once before and failed.
The sales tax idea was suggested during a recent budget work session by Commissioner Larry McLaughlin as a way to address the need to generate additional revenues for the high school project and school capital needs. Board members noted that if this were approved by the voters, they would like to designate these revenues for school capital.
The Board discussed the current high school renovation and that soon following there are needs at the middle school. It is estimated that the ¼ cent sales tax would generate a little over $308,000 annually. The Board members all indicated they want to make sure the public is aware these monies will be used for school capital. The Board decided to hold a public hearing at the June 15 meeting to receive public comment on the proposed referendum. During that meeting, the board will consider if they wish to pass a resolution to place the referendum on the November ballot.
In other matters, a draft ordinance on changes to the existing wind facility ordinance will be available at the June 15 meeting. The board will hold a public hearing in July to get input on proposed changes.
In a previous meeting, the planning board recommended an extension of the buffer between the wind facility and neighboring properties to almost a mile, but commissioners asked the board to revise the proposal.
The Planning Board met to review the request from the Commissioners to make a recommendation. There was not a quorum at the last Planning Board meeting, so no recommendation was made.
Commissioner Bob Kirby moved to accept the report and recommended the Commissioners move forward with modifying the ordinance with Planner and Commissioner recommendations in a draft ordinance. The motion passed (4-3 with Faircloth, Bonner and Lawrence in the minority) .
Commissioners are to submit their recommended amendments to the County Planner. A draft ordinance will be available at the June 15 meeting. At that time, the Commissioners will schedule the public hearing for the ordinance amendments in July.
The board added an item to its agenda regarding the possible regional water supply and treatment facility
The board unanimously approved an engineering contract with Rivers and Associates in the amount of $50,000 to conduct a feasibility study, including a preliminary evaluation of the feasibility to implement a regional water supply and treatment facility providing a future safe drinking water supply for Chowan County, Edenton, a portion of Perquimans County, and perhaps others systems.