Convening for the last time in 2021, the Chowan County Board of Commissioners met for a lengthy work session on Dec. 6.
Kicking off the evening was the recognition of a number of Chowan County employees for employment milestones.
They included:
- 5 years: Brian Callon (Sheriff), Josh Downum (Recreation), Lashonda Drew (DSS) and Haley Perkins (Central Communications).
- 10 years: Heather Nash (EMS).
- 15 years: Nancy Harrell (Maintenance) and Bessie Holley (Detention).
- 20 years: Shannon Ray (Recreation).
- 25 years: Lynn Gilliard (Register of Deeds) and Valerie Patrick (DSS).
“These are significant employee anniversaries,” said Chairman Bob Kirby. “Congratulations to all.”
Retirement Recognition: Connie Parker (Senior Center), Kimberly Smith (Finance), Julie Sharpe (Land Records), Betty Venters (Register of Deeds) and Dennis Rankins (Recreation).
Following the employee recognition ceremony, the board sought to nominate a new chairman and vice chairman for 2022.
Commissioner Chris Evans nominated the current chair, Kirby, to the position again.
Without further nominations, the board voted 6-1 in favor of reinstating Kirby to chairman. Commissioner Dr. Ellis Lawrence dissented.
For vice chairman, two nominations were received. Commissioner Ron Cummings nominated the current vice chairman, Larry McLaughlin, to the position again. Commissioner Tray Taylor nominated Dr. Lawrence.
The votes for McLaughlin totaled at five, pushing him past the finish line and reinstating him as vice chairman. Evans, Cummings, McLaughlin, Kirby and Alex Kehayes voted in favor. Lawrence and Taylor voted for Lawrence, giving him a total of two votes.
The public comment segment of the meeting was busier than usual, with six county residents lined up to speak for the evening.
All of the speakers had come to make their case before the board in regards to a proposed resolution drafted by Kehayes that firmly opposes vaccine mandates imposed by the U.S. government.
The first four speakers were all opposed to the resolution drafted and told the board to reject it. Some attacked Kehayes’ oath as a physician and accused him of supporting a “far-right agenda” and plagiarizing the Utah Republican Party to draft his resolution.
One speaker emphasized the phrase “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” and told the board that without life, one cannot pursue anything.
Another resident told the board that she would lose all faith in their competency if the board approved the resolution and that she would nominate “Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Dumbo the Elephant” as new commissioners in the next election.
Two residents spoke in support of the resolution. One of whom went on to liken the current U.S. administration to “Red China.” He said that governments cannot mandate and should not mandate anything.
The final speaker told the board that he had been vaccinated and also had COVID-19 and is against the mandates, supporting the resolution firmly.
When it came time to vote on approving the resolution, multiple board members spoke out.
Kehayes, who drafted the resolution, defended his position with multiple points. He said he did not draft the resolution with consultation from anyone else and that he was concerned with the individual freedoms of those in Chowan County.
“A life without liberty, I don’t value that much,” Kehayes said. “The individual is superior to the state, we are not subjects. In my practice [as a physician], even if I disagreed with the patient’s decision, the decision was always accepted and honored.”
Kehayes went on to say that firing first responders for not complying with mandates, just one year after singing their praises for their work on the frontlines, is wrong.
“I’m not anti-vax,” Kehayes added. “I just got my booster shot. I am for the individual and whatever choice he or she may make.”
Cummings chimed in with a brief, but stern attack on vaccine mandates. He praised the U.S. military and their role in defending citizens’ freedom of choice. He then claimed the mandates were unconstitutional.
“The Constitution was written to protect the people from the government. We do not work for the government, the government works for us,” Cummings said. “I am against any kind of mandates.”
Chair Kirby told the board and audience that he is not anti-vaccine, he has gotten all of his shots, including the COVID-19 vaccine. However, he said he feels a mandate would lead to unintended consequences.
“I’m worried a mandate would put a large majority of first responders out of a job. The EMS Director unofficially told me that probably 90 percent of our paramedics are not vaccinated and don’t plan to because they got COVID at the outset of the pandemic,” Kirby said.
Taylor joined in against the mandates, saying that while he is vaccinated, he does not like someone mandating that he has to do something he may not want to do.
“[In regards to] the resolution though,” Taylor said, “I don’t think you had to do all of that and go that far. But I disagree with forcing people to get a shot.”
McLaughlin offered a different take.
“This will be one of those great topics of the ages that people will look back on and ask ‘what was it like in those days?’” McLaughlin said.
He told the board that he has friends of all stripes, those who wear masks, those who do not and those who are vaccinated and those who are not. McLaughlin went on to say that he does not see where the resolution is needed at this time, he claimed that he did not think it was necessary.
“I may revisit it in the future, however,” McLaughlin said.
In the final vote for approving the resolution, five voted for it and two against it.
Chairman Kirby and Commissioners Kehayes, Taylor, Evans and Cummings voted to approve the resolution.
Commissioners McLaughlin and Lawrence dissented.
Other business included:
• the board unanimously authorized (motion by McLaughlin) County Manager Kevin Howard to sign for funds to come to Chowan County from the National Opioid Settlement;
• the board unanimously approved (motion by Lawrence) an increase in the Department of Social Services budget given the uptick in intake and domestic cases;
• the board unanimously approved (motion by Evans) to seat Cheryl Orr to the Tourism Development Authority Seat 2;
• the board unanimously approved 6-1 (motion by Lawrence, McLaughlin dissented) to take ownership of a camper from Hyde County – mentioned in the prior meeting – to be used for various resources, the camper was free;
• Deanna Chesson from the Recreation Department presented a plan for a community pool and ballfields at the Red Barn site in western Chowan County. The commissioners asked her for a price tag, she estimated $30 million. Chair Kirby sought to bring the number lower if the project comes to fruition.
