The Chowan County Board of Commissioners met for a brief emergency meeting on Feb. 14 to discuss a required audit for the John A. Holmes High School construction project.
The audit, which was approved unanimously, is needed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture if their proposed $35 million in financing is to occur. Discussion of the audit was noted as a timely and sensitive matter by both Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard and County Clerk Susanne Stallings.
Only Commission Chairman Bob Kirby could not be present in person, but he participated via phone link. Vice Chair Larry McLaughlin ran the meeting in Kirby’s physical absence.
Commissioner Dr. Ellis Lawrence asked Howard what the purpose of the audit was. Howard explained that after his conference call with the USDA on Feb. 10, another financial analysis will be needed to proceed with the grant application.
“At the state level they approved us turning in the final application for the grant,” Howard said. “As part of that, another financial analysis is needed.”
According to Howard, any grant worth $35 million or higher will need to go to Washington, D.C. for review and approval.
The audit in question that needed to be approved by commissioners will take a look at finances from five years prior and conduct a five year forecast.
Howard hoped to beat possible interest rate increases starting April 1, so he told the board that he would like to get everything done by the end of February.
“We can present it in March, accept it and lock in our interest rate,” Howard said.
The auditors will need approximately two weeks to complete the audit.
McLaughlin noted that the auditors are asking for $12,000 in fees that are required, plus “other costs” which may include travel.
“I cannot guarantee there will be much travel costs, but there were none last time,” said Cathy Smith, Finance Officer for Chowan County.
The fee is estimated based on cooperation from Chowan County personnel, which is expected.
Commissioner Chris Evans made a motion to accept the proposal for the audit and move forward with the USDA application.
Following minimal discussion about contractual semantics, the motion passed unanimously.
After only about 10 minutes in session, Commissioner Ron Cummings motioned to adjourn, which promptly passed without a nay.