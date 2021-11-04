Two public hearings were held Monday night, Nov. 1 by the Chowan County Commission.
One hearing for a new schedule of values reappraisal first presented on Oct. 4 and the other for the redistricting proposal first presented on Oct. 18.
The schedule of values public hearing was to approve a new set of standards and rules that Chowan County would uniformly utilize to find and assess the valuation of property county-wide.
Chowan County Tax Administrator Melissa Radke was at the public hearing alongside the contractors responsible for developing the new system.
The hired contractors visited and measured every property in Chowan County over the last six months to derive a new schedule of values for reappraisal. Reappraisal of real property is required by North Carolina general statutes every eight years.
Radke also said that notices to property owners would be going out around February or March 2022 in regards to the new schedule of values and reappraised properties.
Chairman Bob Kirby remarked on the earlier presentation.
“I found the presentation to be very thorough. We are moving as a county into the 21st century with what I’m seeing and it is a testament to you and your work,” Kirby said to those presenting.
There were no members of the public who opted to speak during the schedule of values public hearing.
Commissioner Larry McLaughlin made a motion to adopt the new schedule of values and the motion passed unanimously 7-0.
The second hearing, which focused on a new redistricting map, saw more interaction from the public.
The redistricting proposal would move 340 people from geographically contiguous census blocks in District 2 into District 3 to balance the population of the three districts and bring them equal within five percent.
One of the main goals of the redistricting effort was to ensure that District 3 remained a minority-majority district, with African Americans holding the majority.
After the 2020 Census, the initial results showed a drop in African-American population in District 3 from 59.53 percent in 2010 to 57.31 percent in 2020.
The new proposal would increase that number to 58.01 percent African American, compared to 35.43 percent white, allowing for the district to remain minority-majority.
Darnell White and John R. Shannon, both Edenton residents, were the only speakers during the redistricting public hearing. Both brought forward concerns about the reliability of the census data, worried that some of their district neighbors were never counted.
“We just want to make sure we are fairly represented,” Shannon said.
Commissioner Dr. Ellis Lawrence chimed in with his own worries, circling around the lack of census representation for some of his constituents.
“There were people in this district who do not recall receiving or filling out census questionnaires,” Lawrence said in a written statement, which was co-authored by community groups in his district. “We ask the Chowan County Board of Commissioners to not approve the new redistricting map.”
Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard attempted to reassure Lawrence that the minority-majority district still exists and that they are simply following federal mandates and data.
“We have to meet federal and state guidelines for equal representation as well as federal guidelines for minority-majority districts and I think this does that,” Howard said.
Commissioner Alex Kehayes asked Howard if any discrepancies in the federally reported census data would ultimately affect the outcome of what is done by the commission.
“We still have to achieve a minority-majority and we have to maintain the percentages of population,” Kehayes said.
“I don’t think [redistricting] would throw it off,” Howard answered.
“The federal government tells us to do this and the federal government gives us the census numbers to use,” Kehayes said. “We may not like the demands of the federal government. We may not like the results of their census, but right now we don’t have any choice.”
The deadline to adopt the redistricting proposal is Nov. 17.
Commissioner Chris Evans made a motion to approve the redistricting proposal. The proposal passed the commission with a vote of 5-2. Kirby and commissioners Evans, McLaughlin, Kehayes and Ron Cummings voted to approve the proposal. Commissioners Lawrence and Tray Taylor dissented.
Further votes centered around two contracts for the Department of Social Services and their attached budget amendments.
The two contracts, one for Dr. Amy James and the other for Phillip Lassiter were presented by DSS Director Christine Dowdell.
The contract with James is to assist the department in processing parent capacity evaluations and other mental health services for youth in agency custody.
Commissioner McLaughlin motioned to approve James’ contract and it passed unanimously 7-0.
The contract with Lassiter is to provide consultation services to assist the agency in meeting financial goals and delegate CARES Act funding. Lassiter is a longtime consultant and state-level partner who has worked alongside Chowan DSS for 26 years.
Dowdell stressed the need for more staff, including Lassiter, to help relieve some of the workload brought on by the longterm effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Dowdell, child sexual abuse and domestic violence cases have been on an upward climb in North Carolina since children have returned to school settings statewide.
Kirby suggested the state step in to handle the problem if it is a “statewide issue.” Kirby then asked for a metric to measure the success of Lassiter before committing to spending.
“You’re asking us to spend $2,500 of the taxpayers money to provide additional support to the DSS and I’m looking for a metric by which we can measure success. Is there such a measure?” Kirby said.
“When we are able to place a child and save their life, that’s a success to me,” Dowdell responded.
“Can we do that without Lassiter?” Kirby asked.
Dowdell reaffirmed her belief that Lassiter would be an important member of her team.
“Even after a child is transferred to in-home services, CPS staff is stretched thin handling multiple things at once,” Dowdell said. “When someone new comes on to relieve the workload, I would hire them immediately if I could because he’s excellent. Another extra support is not to say that I can’t do it, it’s that any help I can get, I greatly appreciate it.”
Commissioner Lawrence moved to approve both the contract and budget amendment to bring Lassiter aboard.
Both motions passed 6-1, with Kirby being the only dissent on each.