The Chowan County Board of Commissioners recently approved the resurfacing of the tennis courts at the Northern Chowan Community Center.
The approval, which was unanimous, came during the Feb. 21 board meeting. Only one commissioner was absent: Dr. Ellis Lawrence.
As previously reported in the Chowan Herald, the board was in talks to repair the northern courts. These talks came upon knowledge of the closure of the John A. Holmes tennis courts for the upcoming construction.
Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard told the board he wanted to get the project done ahead of time, to be ready for the Holmes closure.
Howard also mentioned that some volunteers from the community, mostly tennis players led by Kermit Nixon, had offered their labor to the county free of charge.
The overall project, Howard said, will cost about $26,000 and include resurfacing all three tennis courts as well as the pickleball court and practice wall. Some arborist work will be done around the site as well.
Howard requested $30,000 from the board to cover any incidental costs that should arise from the project.
Commissioner Chris Evans asked Howard if the northern center was the only outdoor site in the county for pickleball. Howard answered in the affirmative, noting that he was excluding local gyms and indoor centers.
The county recreation director had previously recommended that two courts be resurfaced. Howard and Board Chair Bob Kirby discussed resurfacing all three instead.
“It’s easier to do all three now and the third won’t have to be done later on for more money,” Howard said.
Upon conclusion of discussion, the measure passed unanimously.
Later in the meeting, the board voted 5-1 to accept a new cloud-based software from Entellitrak, to enhance the filing process for veteran’s claims in the county.
The board heard from Wayne Bray and Diane Hale, who both represent Veterans Affairs.
The pair advocated for a cloud-based software that was proposed to be funded. The software would allow veterans’ claims to be uploaded to cloud servers and be accessible anywhere in the country, to assist with logistics.
At the previous board meeting, commissioners decided to table the issue at the urging of Commissioner Ron Cummings, who felt the software could be hacked and did not want to pass the cost on to taxpayers. The board also felt it appropriate to consult local veterans at American Legion Post 40.
The total cost of adopting the software is $450, on an annual basis. The fee for the current year can be absorbed into the county’s salary line due to a vacancy. Fees for subsequent years will be included in the annual budget request.
Cummings, who is a veteran, believes the $450 should be coming from the federal government and not local residents.
Chair Kirby asked Bray and Hale what would happen if the county did not pay for the service.
The response was that Bray would “continue to use paper files at the Edenton office and become less effective working and communicating across offices in North Carolina.”
Commissioner Larry McLaughlin asked if hard copies will not exist anymore with the software and if veterans will need a computer to access online copies.
Hale said that ideally, the paper copies of veterans’ claims would become electronic copies. She also said that veterans will not need a computer to access copies of their claim, as Bray can still print out hard copies for veterans at the local VA office.
Any claim filed in the new system would be transmitted to the central processing center in Wisconsin before being distributed throughout the 57 regional office system, stretching from the Pacific Northwest to Puerto Rico. The regional office for North Carolina is in Winston-Salem.
Without further discussion, Evans made a motion to accept the software. It passed 5-1, with a dissent from Cummings.
Other business addressed by the board included:
• The board unanimously approved (McLaughlin motion) a resolution to add the last 733 feet of Osprey Drive – on Drummond Point – to the state road system. New homes have since been built on the road since the last inspection in 2015. The road is now built to state standards and the resolution will be forwarded to NCDOT for consideration;
• The board unanimously approved (McLaughlin motion) to appoint Cheri Blount as interim director of the county’s Department of Social Services upon the resignation of Christine Dowdell on March 1. Dowdell became the Forsyth County DSS Director in Winston-Salem on Feb. 28.
• The board approved unanimously (McLaughlin motion) budget amendment 2022-046, which provides 19 radios to EMS at the cost of $48,000.
• The board heard an update to the total cost of the John A. Holmes construction project, which has risen to $2,233,352, following a $46,000 payment to architect LS3P on Feb. 3.
