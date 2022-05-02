Chowan County leaders voted unanimously on Monday evening to permit the economic development incentive grants (EDIG) to be awarded to Apex Clean Energy for the Timbermill Wind Project.
The grants, which will total no greater than $13,329,672 over seven years, will be calculated at 75 percent of the total real property taxes and personal property taxes paid annually by Apex.
Apex is subject to partial recapture of the funds if they do not invest at least $275,000,000 in the facility by December 31, 2026.
No public hearing was held, given that the hearing was already conducted in the prior April 25 regular meeting. Several residents expressed their support or disdain for the grants during the public comment session, many of whom appeared previously at the April 25 meeting.
Commissioner Dr. Ellis Lawrence made the motion to approve the grants and discussion amongst board members followed.
Commissioner Larry McLaughlin, who chimed in first, said that he believes the incoming tax base boost from Apex will benefit the majority of the county.
“I studied political science in school, not that it means much,” McLaughlin said. “Something I learned in school was utilitarianism — the greatest good for the greatest number. As much as I fuss about this project, what we put together is a pretty good package that will benefit the county in the long run.”
Commissioner Alex Kehayes, who was absent at the last meeting — prompting commissioners to delay the vote — weighed in as well.
“To the people of Chowan who did not want industrial wind turbines here six years ago, when we had the conditional use permit vote, those people should’ve shown up and supported efforts to deny it,” Kehayes said. “That didn’t happen. We have given [Apex] permission to operate their business here. We can’t just use the EDIG to stop them. I don’t think that’s a reasonable thing to do, looking at the amount of tax base we have, we will be increasing it by 20 percent in the long haul which is a lot of money.”
Kehayes expressed his concern about health drawbacks — as he claimed — from the windmills.
“As a physician, I don’t like the idea that some of our citizens will be damaged,” he said. “I made that argument six years ago and it didn’t pass, so I can’t at this point say I didn’t like what we did then and try to stop it via the EDIG. As much as I worry about consequences to some of our citizens, I’m going to have to support the EDIG.”
Lawrence told the board and those in attendance to go out and do their own research about the windmills, saying that the risks are not as serious as some consider it to be.
“I think you’ll find in your research that in other states and countries — experts there do not find windmills to be a medical problem,” he said. “If you buy a Generac generator that brings you energy, these windmills will bring you even more. It’s an alternate source of energy and it’s something to consider, the fact we can use wind and solar to provide for residents.”
Commission Chairman Bob Kirby was the final commissioner to speak.
“Back in 2018, Apex stated they would be the largest taxpayer in the county with an estimated revenue of $400,000 annually,” Kirby said. “I suggested [in a letter to the Chowan Herald] that the county should be looking for $1.5 million at the time. This is not about me, but I think I hit the nail close to the head when I made that projection.”
Kirby said that the approval of the EDIG is about “economic common sense.”
“It’s not about me, but this singular issue is why I ran for county commission. It’s why I’m sitting where I’m sitting. We need to make sure as a county that we reap the benefits and what we deserve from this [EDIG],” Kirby said. “We’re not here to discuss or debate or vote on the merits of Timbermill Wind, that was decided on November 15, 2016, the commissioners at that time said this is what is going to be done. We’re here to maximize the financial benefit to Chowan County from this development.”
Kirby said that — for the record — commissioners have asked the board’s attorney if it is possible for a carve-out for certain individuals who are “aggrieved” by the windmills.
By law, it is not allowed. Kirby suggested Timbermill executives reach out to those residents who live near the windmills that will have a problem with them and try to reach some sort of agreement or conclusion.
“I understand your frustration,” Kirby told the dissenters in the audience. “But we’ve been through the figures.”
Apex Clean Energy Senior Development Manager Don Giecek said during the April 25 meeting that construction on the 45 turbines may begin as soon as quarter four of 2022, with completion by the end of 2023. Final permits are still awaiting approval at the state and federal levels.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.