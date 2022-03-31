The Chowan County Board of Commissioners approved two grant applications – one for the Chowan Extension and another for the 911 Center – during their regular meeting on March 21.
Representing the Chowan County Extension, Extension Director Mary Morris and Agriculture Agent Matt Leary presented their application first.
The Extension grant, totaling $9,809, will be for a pesticide container recycling program. The grant agency that will be providing the funds is the Pesticide Environmental Trust Fund. This fund falls under the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA).
A total of $7,000 will be spent on an 8 foot by 8 foot by 40 foot shipping container to hold discarded materials. The rest will go towards treated lumber to go underneath the container, four boxes of 37x35x120 plastic bags, 1 box of unlined nitrile gloves and 20 jet rinse triple-rinsing nozzles.
The county established a plastic pesticide container recycling site at Cardinal Chemical Company’s Valhalla location in 2010.
Prior to 2010, the only option that pesticide applicators had to recycle used containers was to drive them to the Perquimans, Gates, Chowan (PCG) Landfill, north of Belvidere.
Because of the distance to the PCG Landfill, the result was little container recycling, with most of the containers ending up in the bulk trash at county convenience centers, meaning they are dumped into the landfill and not recycled.
The proposal brought forth by the Chowan Extension hopes to continue participation in the pesticide container recycling program, which will reduce spatial constraints at the landfill and increase compliance with state and federal regulations regarding the proper disposal of pesticide containers.
The Extension anticipates that future funding of the program will be available through the same grant agency (PETF) in the future.
Partners for the upcoming project vary. The NCDA Pesticide Division will help promote the program and educate consumers on properly cleaning containers for recycling.
Meanwhile, the PCG Landfill, Soundside Road convenience site and C.A. Perry Valhalla and Hobbsville locations partner to allow the container to reside at their locations.
Leary said that the grant funding will allow the Extension to add another recycle site at Poplar Neck Farm, which had been requested recently.
Commission Chairman Bob Kirby asked Leary if the shipping container would be needed each year. Leary assured Kirby that the container would remain stationary within the county and not be removed. USAg Recycling will grind the pesticide containers and remove them from the site.
Commissioner Larry McLaughlin asked if this also included herbicides. Leary said it did, because herbicides would fall under the same broad category of pesticides.
Following a motion from Commissioner Dr. Ellis Lawrence, the motion to accept the grant application passed unanimously, with Commissioner Chris Evans absent.
Following the Extension’s presentation, Herman Weiss – 911 Communications Center Director – brought a $5,000 grant application request before the board.
Weiss sought to apply for a Vidant Health Community Benefit Grant to go towards the Nexgen Hero Project.
The Nexgen Hero Project aims to educate students, teachers and other school stakeholders in properly placing 911 calls.
The grant for the project will fund a special phone, cell phone and tablet that all come shipped in a black case. The case can be transported to schools and other places to help teach children how to properly dial for an emergency as well as see a real life 911 dispatcher.
“Students will even have a chance to talk with a real 911 operator,” Weiss told the board.
The cell phone in the black case is part of a device called a “911 Simulator,” which allows a telecommunicator to speak to the “caller” through the phone. The device can help teach children what to anticipate when dialing 911.
Weiss hopes to participate in this program on behalf of his 911 center. If approved, the black case and attached equipment would be purchased “immediately.”
The program will be tailored for the county’s two elementary schools, with possible visits to the middle school as well.
Commissioner Tray Taylor said that the Nexgen equipment would be a “great tool to have.”
“I recently called 911 here in Chowan and they did a great job,” Taylor said. “She talked to me very professionally and kept me calm. I think this is really a great tool for us to use.”
Following a motion from McLaughlin, the grant application was approved unanimously.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.