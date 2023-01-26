...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Chowan County officials recently filled or reappointed several seats on various county boards, notably the Tourism Development Board.
Four vacancies had developed on the TDA board in recent months, prompting county commissioners to nominate replacements or re-appointments earlier this month.
Commissioner Chris Evans, chairman of the TDA board, told his colleagues that the council governing tourism faces a unique problem that other boards don’t have.
“We have an abundance of applicants, very good applicants too,” Evans said. “A lot of qualified applicants here, so a selection of one is not a slight to anyone else.”
Commissioner Tray Taylor asked if the board could hear Evans’ opinion of each applicant in a closed session. Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard said that because the applicants are volunteers and not county employees, a closed session was not permitted.
Howard also suggested an interview process for each applicant as well, if commissioners wanted more time to vet the applicants individually.
Evans first told the board that he wanted to maintain Katrina Barnes in Seat 1. Barnes, who has held the seat since around 2005, is the General Manager at Edenton’s Hampton Inn.
He then recommended the board consider Bryan Bunn for Seat 2, since there was no one else available to fill it.
“He is very active in the community,” Evans said of Bunn.
For Seat 4, Evans recommended that the board promote Amber Hardy. He explained that Hardy is very active with tourism already, as she helps coordinate holiday events.
For Seat 8, Evans recommended Meredith Timberlake, current Director of the Chowan Arts Council.
“She’s active downtown and is face to face with our visitors every day,” Evans said of Timberlake.
Commissioner Larry McLaughlin stepped in with a nomination of his own for Seat 8: Dee Spruce. As a downtown business owner, Spruce participates in the community via the Destination Downtown Edenton board.
“All of these recommendations are good and well qualified,” McLaughlin said. “I’ve gotten to know Dee Spruce through DDE and she is a hard worker and has impressed me.”
Commissioner Alex Kehayes chimed in by telling the board that the whole slate of applicants was strong.
Commission Chairman Bob Kirby concurred, calling it a “fantastic” pool of applicants, before asking Clerk Susanne Stallings to consider inquiring to the rest of the applicants about applying to other boards as well.
Following discussion, the vote to confirm Barnes, Bunn and Hardy passed unanimously. The vote for Timberlake or Spruce came down to 4-3 in Timberlake’s favor. Evans, Kirby, Taylor and Commissioner Ellis Lawrence opted for Timberlake. McLaughlin, Kehayes and Commissioner Ron Cummings voted for Spruce.
For the county’s board of adjustments, only one confirmation was needed at the time, the re-appointment of Shelli Simmons, as her term had expired. It was noted among commissioners that the county BOA had a few additional seats open or opening soon.
Meanwhile, on the county’s planning board, Mike Williams was unanimously approved to be re-appointed, as his term had expired.