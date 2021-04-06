Chowan County Commissioners received several updates regarding the new high school project to be built at the current site of John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
The Board of Commissioners met Monday at the Public Safety Center on West Freemason Street, Edenton.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education is expected to vote to recommend the commissioners approve the school’s interior design and a funding proposal at its Tuesday, April 13, meeting, Superintendent Michael Sasscer said.
The county serves as the school system’s fiscal agent. Commissioners will vote on the proposed design and funding at their Monday, April 19 meeting, said County Manager Kevin Howard.
The architect, LS3P Associates, drew some preliminary blueprints for the school’s first phase. Sasscer said the BOE is expected to vote on a seamless construction project, with an estimated total cost of $50 million. This means the first phase will be build with the second phase starting shortly afterward. The cost includes construction of both phases, demolition of the existing school and the cost of light fixtures, carpet, furniture, etc. It also includes the cost of moving the Scout Hut, which is currently along North Broad Street, to Park Avenue.
The BOE will also vote whether the school will have a pool. Sasscer and Commissioner Larry McLaughlin noted that private citizens and potential corporate donors have approached them about having a pool.
“Whether the pool is funded through private means or public will be a decision the BOE will have to make,” Sasscer said.
He also noted that if the pool is privately funded, it could be built separately, somewhere away from school property.
The Phase I design currently puts the career and technology classes on the first floor, with the second floor being a more traditional academic setting, Sasscer said.
When asked about distributing the designs to the public, Sasscer said once the BOE approves the designs, they will be posted on the website LS3P and the district have been using to share information on the new high school, https://www.ls3p.com/johnaholmeshighschool/ .
At the April 19 Commisioners meeting, Sasscer will present a project that is specific in scope and detailed.
Also during that meeting, the Commissioners will vote on the funding plan for the new high school. The county received a $15 million grant — $10 million in state funds with a $5 million county match — that will be used to pay for architect and engineering work and Phase I construction.
Howard gave a summary of the Davenport and Associates report regarding the county’s financial analysis. The company looked at two scenarios. The first scenario is building just the school, while the second is building the school with a natatorium.
The county plans to utilize USDA financing to fund the remaining $35 million for the project.
Under the first scenario, the USDA funds would be released in 2024, when the school is expected to be complete. The loan would be for $35 million. There would be no tax increase due to the loan.
Under the second scenario, the county would seek $44.1 million — $35 in 2024 and $9.1 million to be released in 2026. Reserves totaling $1,062,473 would be required. The total debt service under the second proposal would be $67,078,396.
According to the report, an upfront tax increase of .53 of a cent would be needed in 2022, with an increase of .62 of a cent in 2029 and .63 of a cent in 2030.
Howard said the extra tax money collection starting in 2022 would be saved in the capital fund. Anything not used by the new high school project could be used for other capital projects, such as the county jail, Howard said.
In both scenarios, the county would exceed its self-imposed 2% debt ratio, which is based on what the Local Government Commission looks at, Howard said. Under the first scenario, the county would exceed the debt ratio for eight years. Under the second, the county would exceed the debt ratio for 13 years. This could change as debts are paid off, Howard said.
The USDA loan, which would be a 30-year note with a 2.5% interest rate, would close/fund upon substantial completion of the project, and payments would begin one year later. The county would need to obtain a short-term interim financing during the construction period. The interim financing would be paid from USDA loan proceeds upon closing of the USDA loan.
Howard and Sasscer noted that if the county first decided to do a bond referendum and it failed, the county would not be able to then apply for a USDA loan.
“The federal government would find it hard to fund a project the people didn’t support,” Howard said.
Also during the meeting, Commissioners approved Howard entering a contract with with Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co., P.A. for a feasibility report for the county regarding the John A. Holmes High School Project and future county debt obligations/borrowing capacity. This study is a requirement for the county to apply for USDA funding.