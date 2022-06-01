The Chowan Commissioners voted May 16 to permit the local Cooperative Extension office to apply for a grant that targets water consumption and plastic waste.
Chowan Extension Director Mary Morris, teaming up with Soil & Water Administrator Celeste Maus, sought approval to apply for grant funding in an effort to reduce plastic waste in the county.
Morris said that every July, the Extension hosts a water challenge. This year, they want to try and extend that challenge to county employees by promoting more water consumption with less plastic usage.
The grant would be for $40,000, if the extension receives it. There would be no matching funds required from the county.
Morris said that the Extension would be renting water stations to put into county departments. They would also be buying reusable water bottles for all county employees for two years.
“Our goal is to get employees to drink 64 ounces of water a day,” Morris told the board.
Board Chair Bob Kirby asked if the county will stop buying packs of bottled water – usually by the 24 or 32 pack – if this grant is approved.
Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard said that it would depend on the event.
“The recreation department sells them at events so they will keep doing that,” Howard said. “During storm events, we may still get them from the state.”
Morris also said that if the refill stations are in the view of the public, the public can use them. However, the program is mainly targeting county employees.
“The grant does not include the public additionally, but if they are in sight of one, they can use a station,” Morris said. “But this is for county employees, to get them to drink more water.”
Commissioner Ron Cummings asked if a station would be installed in the Public Safety Center so he could get water before a commissioners meeting.
Morris said yes. Cummings was enthused with the idea.
A motion from Commissioner Larry McLaughlin led to unanimous approval for the grant application.
Other business tackled by the commissioners included:
• The board unanimously approved (McLaughlin motion) paying Vincent Valuations an additional $28,500 from the revaluation fund for extending their contract from 25 days to 38 days to complete the county’s tax revaluation process.
• The board unanimously approved (Chris Evans motion) to provide funds for three commissioners to travel to the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners on August 11-13 in Cabarrus County.
• The board unanimously approved (Dr. Ellis Lawrence motion) to purchase new serving lines for the John A. Holmes High School cafeteria. Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer said that the one quote received so far is for $102,000. The existing lines are no longer operational and cafeteria staff have been ferrying food to and from ovens and refrigerators to feed students. Parts and service options no longer exist for the lines. The lines will then be moved to the new high school upon completion.
• The board heard a presentation from Jacob Peele, District Technician at the Chowan County Soil & Water office, on the Beaver Management Assistance Program, implemented by the USDA Wildlife Services.
• The board heard an annual presentation from Sheriff Scooter Basnight related to the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office.
• The board heard Howard’s FY2022-2023 budget presentation, with the full and final budget expected to be voted upon in the coming weeks. The Chowan Herald will cover the county’s final budget in June.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.