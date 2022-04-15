The Chowan County Board of Commissioners approved an increase in the county’s solid waste fee during their regular April 4 meeting.
An additional $2.75 a month will be levied on taxpayers, raising the monthly rate from $15.25 a month to $18 a month.
A copy of the proposed increase was available for public inspection at the Chowan County Manager’s Office leading up to the hearing.
The board held a public hearing during the April 4 meeting to hear input from Chowan County residents on the increase. No one in attendance spoke on the matter. Commissioners Chris Evans, Larry McLaughlin and Alex Kehayes were all absent from the meeting, leaving just the minimum of four commissioners required for quorum.
Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard told the board that there was a substantial increase in solid waste tonnage throughout the county between fiscal years 2018 and 2021.
During fiscal year 2018, Chowan County saw around 5,500 tons of solid waste exported. In 2021, that number rose to 9,300 tons.
“We thought there would be a COVID dip but it is still high and it’s staying high,” Howard said.
The main driver behind the increase in waste? Commercial activity. Commercial waste in the county increased almost threefold between 2018 and 2021 while residential waste increased only slightly above the previous average.
Howard told the board that the county may also look at changing rates at PCG transfer sites, but those details are scarce.
Commission Chair Bob Kirby asked Howard if the “scales are still balanced” between the county and the town of Edenton in regards to solid waste removal fees.
“The 66 percent and 33 percent split between county and town still exists,” Howard said. “Most of the commercial activity is in Edenton.”
“That’s what it needs to be based on population,” Kirby replied.
Howard said that the town of Edenton sets their own rates, while this increase is for the county residents.
Kirby then asked if Gates County and Perquimans County (who co-operate the PCG landfill with Chowan) do not raise their rates, will everything still balance out in the wash.
“We each cover our own costs as far as trash goes,” Howard said of each county. “The split in the capital costs is when it comes to the transfer station.”
After exiting the public hearing, Commissioner Dr. Ellis Lawrence made a motion to approve the increased rate of $2.75. The motion passed unanimously.
The board also heard a proposal from Emergency Management Director Cord Palmer to purchase a new boat.
A 2011 model of a 20-foot bay rider skiff will be purchased for $5,000 from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. The NCWRC had just upgraded to the 2022 model of the same boat, leaving the old one idle. The purchase includes the flat bottom boat, motor and trailer.
Palmer said the motor is not currently operational. However, Chowan County Sheriff Edward Basnight has a motor to put on the boat that is in good running condition. An attempt will be made, Palmer assured.
The boat will help to respond to calls from millponds, creeks and shallower areas, given the smaller size of the boat. It could be used for item recovery, search and rescue and to assist with the county dive team.
Given the smaller size of the boat, it may also be able to fit cleanly beneath the West Queen Street Bridge, which has a low clearance.
Commissioner Ron Cummings made a motion to approve the purchase of the boat. The motion passed unanimously.
Other business conducted by the board include:
• The board unanimously approved (Lawrence motion) an increase in per diem pay for the Chowan County ABC Board. ABC Chair Haywood Coston presented the proposal, telling the board it would cost them only $2,400 extra per year. The increase will be from $75 to $150 for each board member and from $200 to $250 for the chairman.
• The board unanimously approved (Lawrence motion) a proposal from Water Department Director David Tawes to apply for drinking water infrastructure funding from the state. The maximum funding amount would be $864,000, but Tawes is unsure of the amount Chowan County will receive. Tawes assured the board that this infrastructure would be cost saving.
• The board unanimously approved (Commissioner Tray Taylor motion) the purchase of a van for the senior center. The purchase would be done via lease agreement with Enterprise, which has been done previously for county trucks. The initial down payment will be $30,000, with the van’s total being closer to $40,000. The van may not arrive until October.
• The board unanimously approved (Lawrence motion) a grant application to apply for the N.C. Emergency Management Competitive Grant. The amount of the grant is up to $400,000, but the amount awarded may be less than that. Cord Palmer gave various examples of what the money could be used for, including a UTV ambulance for large crowds or an emergency management mobile command trailer.
• The board unanimously approved (Lawrence motion) to utilize $15,020 of leftover budgetary monies to purchase a Lucas CPR machine, which performs chest compressions on its own. The machine would be the county’s third and would ensure that all ambulances on duty would have one.
• The board unanimously approved (Commissioner Ron Cummings motion) Budget Amendment 2022-056 for $885.64 of Tourism Development Authority office supplies via co-op monies.
• Board members took their oath for the Board of Equalization and Review to begin hearing tax reappraisal appeals in May.
• County Manager Howard informed the board that the bid opening date for the second floor renovation of the old D.F. Walker building will be April 19.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.