Chowan County leaders are currently seeking to fill numerous vacancies on local boards. That was the message conveyed Monday night at the commissioners’ first regular meeting of June.
Openings on various boards have existed for some time. County Clerk Susanne Stallings told commissioners on Monday that some “house cleaning” was done to organize the current list of openings.
The board openings are as follows:
• Nursing Home Advisory Board – 7 seats;
• Town Planning Board – 1 ETJ (extra-territorial jurisdiction) seat;
• Recreation Advisory Board — 1 seat;
• County Board of Adjustment – 1 seat and 2 alternate seats;
• Shepard Pruden Memorial Library – 1 seat; and
• DSS Board – 1 seat.
Stallings and Commission Chairman Bob Kirby emphasized the need to fill the Nursing Home Advisory Board as a priority, given the large number of vacant seats.
“That is a crucial board,” Kirby told the board. “We need to fill that as soon as possible.”
Stallings said that anyone who wishes to volunteer to join a board should contact her to request an application or visit the county website’s news and information page. Applicants must be residents of Chowan County – and in the case of the Town Planning Board, must reside within the extra-territorial jurisdiction of Edenton.
On the topic of board vacancies, one seat on the Recreation Advisory Board was filled Monday night by Chris Lindsey, who will serve until December 2024.
The commissioners considered Lindsey “very qualified,” after Commissioner Tray Taylor made a motion to appoint him. A unanimous vote followed and only one open seat on the Recreation Board remained.
Stallings also told the board that she – together with staff – cleaned up the list of currently expired terms on county boards. She compiled them together and brought them before the commissioners to vote on for reappointment.
The following board reappointments are as follows:
• Airport Commission:
Carey Parrish: June 2021 – June 2024
• Town Board of Adjustment:
Owen Maxwell: June 2022 – June 2025
• Town Planning Board:
EC Toppin: June 2022 – June 2025
• Recreation Advisory Board:
Chad Cobb: June 2020 – June 2023
• County Planning Board:
Wayne Parrish: August 2021 – August 2024
1. County Board of Adjustment:
Sheri Hare: June 2021 – June 2024
Brian White: June 2021 – June 2024
Ron Andronowitz: September 2019 – September 2022
Sheli Simmons: December 2019 – December 2022
• Voluntary Ag District:
Matt Floyd: November 2021 – November 2024
Carey Parrish: November 2020 – November 2023
Joey Byrum: November 2020 – November 2023
• ABC Board
Haywood Coston: June 2022 – June 2025
Commissioner Dr. Ellis Lawrence made a motion to reappoint all of the names at once. Without further discussion, the vote was unanimous.
Stallings said that going forward, both herself and county staff have concocted a way to better track board assignments and reappointment dates, to try and prevent terms that have gone well over expiration dates.
Other business conducted by the board included:
• The board held a public hearing for the fiscal year (FY) 2022-2023 Chowan County budget. No public comments were delivered. A final vote may come Thursday, with details in an upcoming print edition.
• The board unanimously approved (Commissioner Ron Cummings motion) a text amendment to Article 14 of the Chowan County Zoning Ordinance that updated citations and references following new legislation from the N.C. General Assembly. A public hearing was held prior, with no public comments delivered.
• The board unanimously approved (Commissioner Chris Evans motion) to adopt a non-conversion agreement in the county’s flood ordinance that provides restrictions on converted living spaces for established structures in floodplain zones throughout the county.
• The board unanimously approved (Taylor motion) a lease with Verizon to install new equipment on the Valhalla communications tower.
• The board unanimously approved (Commissioner Larry McLaughlin motion) to accept a billing agreement with Colleton Software for EMS Billing. The collection fee charged to Chowan County lowered from 6 percent to 5.95 percent of payments – with an $11 flat fee per call for PHP Medicaid customers.
• The board unanimously approved (Cummings motion) to continue a backup Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) agreement with Perquimans County, to act as a backup 911 center for Perquimans, and vice versa for Chowan.
• The board unanimously approved (McLaughlin motion) to accept a donation of two military trucks from Gates County to be used for parts to repair Chowan County’s existing military truck. The truck is currently used for high water rescue, tree removal, water pallet delivery and other disaster situations. The two accepted trucks may possibly also be refurbished.
• The board unanimously approved (McLaughlin motion) the installation of additional sound panels in downstairs classrooms at the Boys & Girls Club (Old D.F. Walker) on Oakum Street, in anticipation for high school classes to be moved there during John A. Holmes construction. The cost will be $33,405.
• The board unanimously approved (Cummings motion) to consider a one year lease for the Gateway Community Health Center at the Northern Chowan Community Center. The new lease as requested by the health center calls for a reduction of the current occupied space from 1,232 square feet to 616 square feet. The monthly rent for the space will be $800 and the utilities will be $50 per month. County Manager Kevin Howard said that “not as many people have come in” as in years prior, hence the reduction in space.
• The total-to-date project cost for the John A. Holmes High School construction project is $2,325,352 according to Chowan County Finance Officer Cathy Smith.
• Howard told the board that work on the upstairs at the old D.F. Walker (now Boys & Girls Club) has begun, in anticipation for the moving of classrooms from John A. Holmes High School.
• The Board of Equalization and Review will begin hearing property revaluation appeals in July.
