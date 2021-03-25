The Joint Chowan County Commissioners and Board of Education School Replacement Committee delayed deciding on the two items on its meeting agenda.
The committee heard reports on the proposed two phases and possible financing Monday at its meeting at the Public Safety Center, on West Freemason Street.
Rick Ott, with M.B. Kahn Construction, which is overseeing the project, asked the committee to make a recommendation whether to go with a continuous construction plan for the facility, which would allow the school to open in 2024, a year earlier than other projected timelines of summer 2025, or do it separately.
Ott noted that having a seamless construction would allow the county to save money because it would be able to buy items such as light fixtures and chairs in bulk. They could also order bricks from one lot, so that when the time came to build the second phase, the bricks would all match. When done in one go, utilities and other systems could be installed seamlessly.
After hearing a presention by Superintendent Michael Sasscer on the proposed blueprints, Commissioner Bob Kirby, who also serves as the chair of his respective board, said the $50 million cost was a sticking point. In particular, he was concerned about the school’s 148,389 square feet. He noted the State Department of Public Instruction recommends about 124,902 square feet for 600 students.
Ott noted that the state recommendations are minimums and educators requested the extra space. Kirby noted that the $50 million price tag was more than the county can afford, and that the facility design was based more on want that what is needed.
“Somewhere in the middle, we must come together,” he said.
Board of Education member Ricky Brower, who has been a Chowan County resident, noted that the square footage wasn’t a want but rather a need to provide quality education in a space that is expected to last 70 years.
“We have to deal with the shortsightedness of those people who have come before us 50 years ago,” he said. “I’ve been a Chowan County resident for 50 years. The approach that those people took was, ‘Um, we don’t want anything to be here, except what’s already here, and we’ll survive.’
“And so now, we have an infrastructure that is crumbling under our feet up. We have other things that are taking place. Our tax base is falling. ... We didn’t want to plants or warehouses to be here. And I know this goes on and on and on. That could have created a tax base that would support a lot stuff that we are having to deal with now.
“The ones that have suffered are our students,” he said.
Browder noted that the school project was the last opportunity they have to provide future generations some way to outperform students who live in wealthier counties, such as Wake and Mecklenburg.
“We have doctors, we have lawyers. … They beat the odds because they were able to accomplish what they’re able to accomplish with less than others,” he said. “We had in place, things to provide an education that would have made the past, perhaps a little bit easier for them. That is what this (the new school project) is doing here. It’s not what we want. It’s what our students need.”
He went on to say that in order to compete in the 22nd century, the committee must stop thinking beyond the end of the their noses and start giving opportunities to future generations for them “to be able to compete on a fair playing field. That’s all that is being asked. It can be interpreted as being extravagant or whatever you want today.”
Browder also mentioned that the pool at the old Marine base, where the Northeastern Regional Airport is now, was considered extravagant.
“They (previous lawmakers) decided they didn’t need it and sealed it in,” he said. “We wouldn’t be talking about a pool now in this project, if we hadn’t filled it when we had one.”
Browder noted that he wants to be a lawmaker who tries to make a difference for the kids who are coming up to spend the next 50 years in Chowan County.
“I want to give them purpose, to be able to stay here and plant roots,” he said. “This community needs to be something other than a retirement community.”
Kirby noted that beside the school, the county needs to purchase at least two new firetrucks, which are expected to cost about $600,000 each; complete some major renovations or a new school at Chowan Middle School; and build a new jail within a short period of time.
“We have to balance that against limited resources from the tax base, limited resources from the taxpayers, and other needs — not wants — but needs of this county,” Kirby said. “Another need you all (the school system) have is the middle school, and it’s not going to wait 50 years. … That’s right in the rear view mirror right now, coming up fast.
“I don’t want to see us with a beautiful facility, a wonderful concept, and all of a sudden we can’t afford a middle school, because we overbuilt the high school.”
Commissioner Ron Cummings reiterated the fact that he would like to build the school’s second phase after the county pays off its current bond debt of about $7 million in 2024.
In answering a question from commissioner Larry McLaughlin, Ott noted that the school project’s $50 million price tag includes demolition of existing structures, and the cost items such as fixtures, furnishings and a security system.
Regarding financing, Ted Cole with Davenport, which is providing financial support for the county for the project, presented several funding scenarios to the county.
One set of figures included the addition of a community pool, while the other was just for the school.
The Committee did not vote on making a recommendation to the full body of Commissioners.
Kirby and another commissioner noted that they need to look at the project, as well as other upcoming ones, as a whole before making a recommendation.
“These are real dollars,” he noted during discussion on project financing. “This is not a $1.9 trillion federal government exercise here. These are real taxpayer dollars. I know that’s where I’m coming from. I believe that the fellow members of this committee and a board at large must be aware of the actual impact on the citizens. The more information you have for us, Mr. Ott, we can kind of expedite the process out there.”
Ott and Sasscer noted that the school system is working within a timeline they provided to the state for a grant the district received. The funding and construction process is supposed to be decided by April 16. The County Commissioners will next meet on April 5.
After the presentation, Sasscer said he would work with County Manager Kevin Howard to create a report for the Commissioners on Davenport’s data for an upcoming meeting.