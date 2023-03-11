Chowan County leaders entered into a new reappraisal contract, held a public hearing for recreation and authorized a request for quotes for a radio signal study, all during their first March meeting on Monday.
The county’s new reappraisal contract, with Vincent Valuations of Merry Hill, is scheduled to run until October 2026.
Chowan County recently approved a change in reappraisal schedule, down to every four years.
A public hearing, held in regards to the county’s application for a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant, attracted no interested parties to speak, prompting the board to open and close the public hearing in under a minute.
The grant, which may be utilized to renovate the old D.F. Walker gym on Oakum Street, has a deadline of May 1 in which county officials can apply, according to Recreation Director Shannon Ray.
While no member of the public spoke during the public session, during the regularly scheduled public comment section, tennis pro and advocate Kermit Nixon asked the board to consider the tennis community when renovating the old gym.
“It is important you keep intact the tennis court inside of the gym,” Nixon said. “The indoor tennis court has been one of the biggest assets for the tennis community.”
Nixon said that local tennis players use the indoor court when it’s below freezing in the winter and when elderly need a safe space to exercise.
“It’s good for our junior tennis team as well, they have won over 18 conference championships,” Nixon pointed out. “A lot of other areas do not have an indoor court like we do.”
Commission Chair Bob Kirby asked Nixon which tennis assets were “not important.” Nixon laughed and said none, except old tennis balls. However even those older tennis balls are still used by teachers for their classroom chairs.
Meanwhile, Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard recommended the board approve the publicizing of a request for quotes (RFQ). Howard was seeking to put out an RFQ for a radio communications study, to test radio signal throughout the county for first responders and see where signals were the weakest and where improvements could be made.
“I met with Cord [Palmer, Emergency Manager], the sheriff, both fire chiefs and the 911 director and we agreed to do this,” Howard said.
The motion from commissioners, at the behest of Ellis Lawrence and followed by unanimous consent, would allow Howard to begin looking for quotes for the study, which could ultimately benefit fire and EMT crews working in more remote areas of Chowan County where radio signals can be weaker.
In other news, Commissioner Tray Taylor announced that he is now a new father, welcoming an 8 lbs., 1 oz. baby boy recently.
Other business heard by the board included:
- Four budget amendments were approved: the first for replacing storm windows at the courthouse ($24,950); the second to include funds received by the National Opioids Settlement ($4,806.28); the third to amend the budget for Solid Waste to include scrap tire, white goods and electronics recycling tax distributions received Feb. 10 ($9,809.18); and the fourth for Veterans Services to transfer money from salaries to travel costs for the upcoming NCDMVA Spring Conference ($500)
- The total cost of the John A. Holmes High School Construction Project has risen to $3,482,377 with $3.3 million being reimbursed to the county already.
- Commissioner Alex Kehayes noted that the county is still seeking a Director of Social Services, saying the interim is “doing a good job.”
- Commissioner Ellis Lawrence said that the Chowan Senior Center recently received a $5,000 grant distributed by UNC Asheville to go towards fitness programs, instructors, training and sound absorbing tiles for two rooms in the center.
- Commissioner Bob Kirby recently participated in four Zoom meetings for general government, the environment, tax and finance and public education. Kirby also said he sat down with newly-elected Congressman Don Davis’ regional director to express local needs in the area.
- County Manager Kevin Howard reports that the Tri-County Animal Shelter recently had a good inspection.
- Contracts being signed for the GREAT Grant for broadband in the northern parts of the county is getting closer, while Howard said the project may start by summer.
- Permit applications are due by the end of March for the Timbermill Wind Project, with project ambassadors telling Howard they could start construction as soon as this summer if all permits are approved.
- Howard said that painting at the county courthouse is well underway, with the exterior being finished and the upstairs being completed with a few touch-ups remaining.